The most distinctive feature of the biblical understanding of man is the teaching that man has been created in the image of God.

The first chapter of Genesis teaches the uniqueness of the creation of man. While God created each animal “according to its kind,” only man was created in God’s image and after God’s likeness. Herman Bavinck puts it this way: “The entire world is a revelation of God, a mirror of his virtues and perfections; every creature is in his own way and according to his own measure an embodiment of a divine thought. But among all creatures only man is the image of God, the highest and richest revelation of God, and therefore head and crown of the entire creation.”

