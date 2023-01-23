The most distinctive feature of the biblical understanding of man is the teaching that man has been created in the image of God.
The first chapter of Genesis teaches the uniqueness of the creation of man. While God created each animal “according to its kind,” only man was created in God’s image and after God’s likeness. Herman Bavinck puts it this way: “The entire world is a revelation of God, a mirror of his virtues and perfections; every creature is in his own way and according to his own measure an embodiment of a divine thought. But among all creatures only man is the image of God, the highest and richest revelation of God, and therefore head and crown of the entire creation.”
In giving His blessing, God promises to enable human beings to propagate and bring forth children who will fill the earth; He also promises to enable them to subdue the earth and to have dominion over the animals and over the earth itself. Though these words are called a blessing, they also contain a commandment or a mandate. God commands man to be fruitful and to have dominion. This is commonly called the cultural mandate: the command to rule the earth for God, and to develop a God-glorifying culture.
Some believe that at the time of man’s fall into sin he lost the image of God and can therefore no longer be called God’s image-bearer. But there is no hint of this in Genesis 5.1. This statement, occurring after the narrative of the Fall (Genesis 3), still speaks of Adam as someone who was made in the likeness of God. We may think of the image of God as having been tarnished through man’s fall into sin, but to affirm that man had by this time completely lost the image of God is to affirm something that the Bible does not say.
