A featured speaker from AZ Origin Science Association will be speaking in four sessions at Calvary Baptist Church, 241 E. McNeil St. in Show Low.

Michael Calcagno, vice president of the Gila and Navajo divisions of the Arizona Origin Science Association, will deliver lectures at:

• 6 p.m. Friday

• 8 a.m. Saturday

• 6 p.m. Saturday

• 1:30 p.m. Sunday

The programs are free to attend. For more information, contact secretary@calvaryshowlow.org or navajo@azosa.org.

