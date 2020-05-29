Walk in Faith

In the Holy Bible, we read,
2 Corinthians 5:7 New King James Version (NKJV),
“For we walk by faith, not by sight.”
Also, in Hebrews 11:1 (NKJV), we also read,
“Now faith is the substance (or, “realization”) of things hoped for, the evidence (or, “confidence”) of things not seen.”
And, in Hebrews 11:6 Amplified Bible (AMP), it also says, “But without faith it is impossible to [walk with God and] PLEASE HIM, for whoever comes [near] to God must [necessarily] believe that God exists and that He rewards those who [earnestly and diligently] seek Him.”
Why does the Bible tell US to believe in something (GOD) that we cannot see, hear, or touch, etc. and also to walk “by faith, (and) not by sight.”?
Why did God, then, even give humans the five “senses” of sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste?
Perhaps we can glean a little of how Jesus reacted to the people who were “trying” him in the immediate hours just before his crucifixion.
In Luke 23:8-9, we read, “8 Now when Herod saw Jesus, he was exceedingly glad; for he had desired for a long time to see Him, because he had heard many things about Him, and he hoped to see some miracle done by Him. 9 Then he questioned Him with manywords, but He answered him nothing.”
And also, in Luke 22:63-65, we also read, “63 Now the men who held Jesus mocked Him and beat Him. 64 And having blindfolded Him, they struck Him on the face and asked Him, saying, “Prophesy!Who is the one who struck You?” 65 And many other things they blasphemously spoke against Him.”
Now, in both cases, Herod, wanting to ‘see’ a “miracle” from Jesus, and then, the Roman soldiers, detaining him for his eventual trial(s), wanting him to “prophesy” who had just struck him in the face.
Both parties evidently wanted to “see” Jesus to do a trick, of some kind, but NOT to strengthen their belief in Jesus as the Son of God, but only to trick and mock his claim as such — the Coming Messiah!
Evidently, it is the “human condition” that many of us, FEEL THE NEED to see or “experience” something in order for “said” events to be true.
Of course, if we do not trust our parents to nurture and provide for us (not all cases are the same and I realize that), then we can become paranoid and anxiety-ridden into our adult lives!
If, we do have a belief, that the police will come, when we really need it(!), then we will forever be prone to fear.
And, if we do not have faith, that our very neighbors are lawabiding citizens, then we might as well lock ourselves up in our own homes and never come out! (Like we are ALL doing right now!).
But, Jesus, came into this world to deliver another kind of “belief system”, sort of speak.
In the original New Testament Greek, faith means, to have “belief, trust, confidence [in]” or have “faithfulness.”
One commentary puts it this way, “In the Bible, “faith” means believing in God, and in what Christ has done for us to make our salvation possible–and then committing ourselves to Him.
In other words, faith has two parts to it, and both are equally important. The first part is belief – belief that God exists, and that He loves us and sent His Son into the world to save us. Faith isn’t a vague hope that God might exist; it is a definite belief that what the Bible says about Him is true!
The second part — of faith — is commitment – a definite decision, and subsequent actions you do in your life, not only to believe in our minds that Christ can save us, but to put our lives into His hands and trust Him alone for our salvation!” (And what we will eventually DO in this life).
Faith, trust and belief are such powerful “things” in life!
And finally, In Ephesians 2:8-10 New King James Version (NKJV), it says,
“8 For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God,
9 not of works, lest anyone should boast.
10 For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”
Our “good works” cannot SAVE US, BUT our “faith” in Christ and that faith alone will (save us!). And because we were SAVED BY FAITH, it only goes to show we should “walk in faith” in a God who, well before time began, “...created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”
And, only by “walking” IN FAITH, in God, through our salvation in
Christ, can we FULLY “know” what our “purpose” in this life is, and what talents and gifts He has given to each one of us, so we might FULLY follow HIM in this life INTO THE NEXT — HEAVEN!
And then, by FAITH, we can ALL meet Him, “face-to-face”, in Glory!
