What is the Bahá’í Faith?

The Bahá’í Faith is a new religion God has sent to unify all nations and peoples of the world and to establish a global civilization based on justice, peace, and harmony. The Bahá’í Faith is not a denomination or a sect—section—of another religion. It is an independent Faith, of the same stature as Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Islam. Only once in a thousand years does a religion of such stature appear upon the earth.
Bahá’ís, followers of the Bahá’í Faith, believe that a new age has dawned. To protect our planet and its peoples, we must adopt a new global order. This is predicted:
…the old order of things has passed away…I am making all things new!
Christ (Rev. 21:4-5)
Bahá’u’lláh—the Glory of God—Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, predicts that we are on the verge of a new world order. In a little while, all things shall be made new: Soon will the present day order be rolled up, and a new one spread out in its stead…
Bahá’u’lláh claims to be the One promised in all holy scriptures.
What is Bahá’u’lláh’s prime purpose?
Bahá’u’lláh has come to bring us together. He has come to establish unity and harmony among all nations. This is also predicted:
When that time comes…I will gather all the nations together.
Joel 3:1-2
It shall be that I will gather all nations and tongues; and they shall come and see My glory [Glory of God]. Isaiah 66:18
Bahá’u’lláh, the Glory of God, has come to make us aware of our spiritual destiny, to remind us of the purpose for which we were created, to teach us and inspire us to live in joy, happiness, and harmony, and to extend our love to all the peoples of the world:
Ye were created to show love one to another and not perversity and rancor. Take pride not in love for yourselves but in love for your fellow-creatures. Glory not in love for your country, but in love for all mankind. Bahá’u’lláh
