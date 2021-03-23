Sometimes we tend to judge some of the past religions because we find the believers preoccupied with dogmas or doctrines that are utterly alien to divine Purpose. But to judge a religion, whose time has passed and whose mission is fulfilled, by the beliefs and deeds and dogmas of the followers is to disregard the difference between the divine and the human.
So drastic has been the alteration of religious truths taught by the previous Messengers and so numerous the teachings that have been subjected to the misjudgments of succeeding generations of interpreters as to distort the divine truths beyond the recognition of even those who revealed them. Thus in judging a religion it is essential to differentiate between the divine and the human, between man-made and God-made. We should differentiate between the gem that is genuine—pure, radiant, divine—and the gem that seems genuine. The knowledge bestowed by Bahá’u’lláh clearly guides us to tell the difference between God-made and man-made.
Only have faith, patience and courage—this is but the beginning…surely you will succeed, for God is with you! ‘Abdu’l-Bahá
Differences Are Not Essential
Differences between the teachings of God’s Messengers do exist, but they are minor, related to the cultural context of the time. Every Messenger renews the essential or enduring truths taught by His Predecessors, but to meet the needs of the time, He alters or modifies some of their nonessential teachings, such as those pertaining to rites and rituals, ways of worship, forbidden foods, or holy days.
Here are the words of the Scriptures indicating the necessity of change in the Mosaic laws:
For he [Jesus] has cancelled the bond which pledged us to the decrees of the law [of Moses]...he has set it aside, nailing it to the cross...Allow no one therefore to take you to task about what you eat or drink, or over the observance of festival, new moon, or sabbath. These are no more than a shadow of what was to come; the solid reality is Christ’s. Colossians 2:14-17 NEB
To rest on Saturday or on Sunday, to baptize or to sprinkle, to eat fish and pork or to avoid them, do not constitute the basis of divine teachings; to love or to hate, to be selfish or unselfish, loyal or disloyal, open-minded or closed-minded, do. The latter constitute the basis and the essence of all great Faiths, even though the masses of the followers fail to honor them. Once again we see an expression of the universal law, unity in diversity, manifesting the divine Wisdom in the realm of religion as in the universe as a whole.
Love is the wellspring of all virtues, the essence of all Revelations. It is the unchanging reality of God and of Christ, indeed of all divine Teachers. The changing names (Jesus, Moses, Abraham) and the changing rules (Saturday, Sunday, Friday) stand only as shadows. But the sun, which casts the light and the shadows, stands still, unchanging, eternal. The divine Voice eternally warns us saying:
…take heed lest forms and apparels debar you from recognizing Him. Render ye thanksgiving unto God that perchance He may deal mercifully with you. The Báb
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.