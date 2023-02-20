Not only does God conceal certain truths from us in the mold of metaphors, but He also conceals His Redeemers in the robe of their physical form. Just as we must pass through the wrappings of metaphors to discover the truth, so must we pass through the wrappings of physical form, “the human temple,” to discover the ones who teach the truth.
No analogy can be stronger or more vivid than that of a thief in the night. God promised to conceal the Redeemer of our time from strangers, just as a thief conceals himself from the sleeping householders. To help us find His heavenly thief, He has asked us repeatedly to remain awake and alert.
In the third chapter of the Book of Revelation, God first speaks about the thief-like coming of Jesus. He then warns us that we will be tested. This warning is one more instruction, one more hint, one more clue to how we can find Him. The idea of being tested implies the possibility of failing to find the object of our search. To make sure everyone listens to His clues and instructions, Jesus ends that chapter with:
"Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me. To him who overcomes I will grant to sit with Me on My throne, as I also overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches." (Revelation 3:20-22)
Notice that Jesus declares He will knock on the door of our heart. He does not say, “I will break through the door.” If we open the door with gratitude, we have passed our test; if we keep it closed, we have failed. The choice is ours.
Jesus concludes His discourse by instructing and inviting His church to listen to Him, to open its heart to His heavenly glory, because He knows it won’t. Are today’s churches hearing the voice of the Spirit, as Jesus instructed them? Are people wise enough to understand God’s instructions (Daniel 12:10), to apply His clues for finding the heavenly teacher and His hidden treasures of truth? Are they humble enough to acknowledge their ignorance? And are they faithful to their own scriptures to admit that the right of interpreting the prophecies is given not to theologians, but to the promised one? Do they have sufficient insight to recognize the grave dangers of being literal-minded? Are they listening to the commands and warnings of Jesus?
History shows that the desire for doing what comes easy is so strong, it overshadows and subdues every other desire. It shows that attachment to one’s ancestral beliefs overcomes every evidence, every instruction, every encouragement, every reward, every commandment, every warning, however grave it may be. Even the threat of eternal “fire” does not move people, does not open their hearts and souls. Consider the awesome resistance to Jesus Christ. It took the power of a king and the passage of three centuries before Jesus received His due recognition. Even today most people do not acknowledge Him. Our age is no exception. Once again we encounter the same sad news of resistance to the new, and attachment to the past.
At the end of The Book of Certitude, Bahá’u’lláh offers this dire warning to all the peoples of the world:
"We perceive none, however, amongst the people of the earth who, sincerely yearning for the truth, seeketh the guidance of the divine manifestations concerning the abstruse matters of his faith. All are dwellers in the land of oblivion, and all are followers of the people of wickedness and rebellion. God will verily do unto them that which they themselves are doing, and will forget them even as they have ignored His presence in His day. Such is His decree unto those that have denied Him, and such will it be unto them that have rejected His signs." (The Kitáb-i-Íqán, pp. 256-257.)
