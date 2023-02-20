Not only does God conceal certain truths from us in the mold of metaphors, but He also conceals His Redeemers in the robe of their physical form. Just as we must pass through the wrappings of metaphors to discover the truth, so must we pass through the wrappings of physical form, “the human temple,” to discover the ones who teach the truth.

No analogy can be stronger or more vivid than that of a thief in the night. God promised to conceal the Redeemer of our time from strangers, just as a thief conceals himself from the sleeping householders. To help us find His heavenly thief, He has asked us repeatedly to remain awake and alert.

