Among the many functions of symbolism, perhaps the most mysterious is its use as a means of concealing knowledge. Let us now see why should the book be sealed and the truths concealed. First, a few words of introduction. Progressive Revelation of Truth. The divine Teachers bestow the truth and unveil the mysteries progressively, according to the maturity of the receivers. To reveal knowledge when the receivers cannot “bear” it, and to withhold when they can, are contrary to God’s Wisdom. This is the essence and the basis of “the principle of the progressive revelation.” As soon as we can absorb more truths, God gives us more.
I gave you milk, not solid food, for you were not yet ready for it. I Corinthians 3:2 NIV See also Isa. 29:9-10
It was in reference to this same principle that Jesus prophesied saying:
I have much more to say to you, more than you can now bear. But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all truth... John 16:12-13 NIV See also John 14:25-26
Bahá’u’lláh confirms the words of Christ:
It hath been decreed by Us that the Word of God and all the potentialities thereof shall be manifested unto men in strict conformity with such conditions as have been foreordained by Him Who is the All-Knowing, the All-Wise…Should the Word be allowed to release suddenly all the energies latent within it, no man could sustain the weight of so mighty a Revelation. Gleanings from the Writings of Bahá’u’lláh, pp. 76-77.
As soon as humanity attained the stage of maturity, a new revelation of truth dawned upon the world:
No sooner had mankind attained the stage of maturity, than the Word revealed to men’s eyes the latent energies with which it had been endowed… Gleanings from the Writings of Bahá’u’lláh, p. 77
Even today in spite of our maturity, we are unable to gaze upon the Ancient Beauty (one of Bahá’u’lláh’s titles) with all its splendor, to know the many mysteries as yet unveiled. Bahá’u’lláh refers repeatedly to such mysteries:
Know verily that the veil hiding Our countenance hath not been completely lifted. We have revealed Our Self to a degree corresponding to the capacity of the people of Our age. Should the Ancient Beauty be unveiled in the fullness of His glory mortal eyes would be blinded by the dazzling intensity of His revelation.
And again:
By God! This Bird of Heaven, now dwelling upon the dust, can, besides these melodies, utter a myriad songs, and is able, apart from these utterances, to unfold innumerable mysteries. Every single note of its unpronounced utterances is immeasurably exalted above all that hath already been revealed, and immensely glorified beyond that which hath streamed from this Pen. Let the future disclose the hour when the Brides of inner meaning, will, as decreed by the Will of God, hasten forth, unveiled, out of their mystic mansions, and manifest themselves in the ancient realm of being.
Thus when truths are veiled, mysteries withheld, it is because of the inability of the receivers to grasp their inner essence.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visit www.bahai.org or call 1800-228-6483, or for books regarding Bahá’í Faith stop by the Show Low library.
