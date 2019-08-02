Among the truths provided us are the prophetic signs pointing to the advent of the succeeding revelations. These signs are commonly cast into the mold of symbols, for divine Wisdom ordains that they remain “sealed” or secret until the dawn of the advent of the expected Redeemer draws near. Before the appointed time approaches, people need not, and should not, become unduly preoccupied with the prophetic signs. As divine Wisdom ordains, only when the appointed time approaches—not sooner—the seals begin to break, unveiling their inner meanings. Seekers begin to see what they could not see before, even like a child who rises to a new awareness as soon as he gains maturity. And so as it is true with the unfolding of any other reality or mystery in the universe, the fruits of the prophecies can ripen only with time.
The second reason the prophecies are kept veiled (within symbols) is to honor human freedom. For divine Wisdom demands that humans partake of the freedom of choice ordained for them, and that no one be forced to believe without his own ardent desire, and his own sincere efforts. The earth is God’s crucible of testing; it is His great touchstone. Here the soul has the choice to test itself, to prove itself, to choose between the mortal and immortal, the passions of the flesh and the aspirations of the spirit, descent into the temptations of the world and ascent to heavenly horizon. With almost unlimited freedom, it can readily prove its purity and sincerity; it can cling to the earthly cage or wing its flight to the Kingdom above; it can rise to the heavenly horizons or fall to the depths of despair and dishonor.
Therefore, to find the truth, the seeker must strive to decode the symbols, to discern that which is “the most hidden of the hidden” and “the most manifest of the manifest;” hidden to those asleep with a dormant mind; manifest to those awake with an inquisitive mind.
To him who seeks with a mind pure and a vision unhampered, the divine Messenger radiates with such an intensity as to bedim the most luminous lights of the universe; to him who “seeks” with a mind attached and a vision obscured and hampered, the glittering rays escape and hide beyond the veil of concealment—the clouds of dogmatism, superstition, conformity, strict loyalty to outworn traditions, stale doctrines, and blind beliefs.
Truth seeks and finds only the receptive, the prepared, never subduing the unprepared; it knocks at the door, but never enters without a receptive call, concealing its countenance from all the strangers.
It is certainly within God’s power to make everyone a perfect believer, but forced obedience stands contrary to divine Wisdom. In the Words of the Báb:
Should it be Our wish, it is in Our power to compel, through the agency of but one letter of Our Revelation, the world and all that is therein to recognize, in less than the twinkling of an eye, the truth of Our Cause.
And in the Words of Bahá’u’lláh:
He Who is the Day Spring of Truth is, no doubt, fully capable of rescuing from such remoteness wayward souls and of causing them to draw nigh unto His court and attain His Presence. “If God had pleased He had surely made all men one people.” His purpose, however, is to enable the pure in spirit and the detached in heart to ascend, by virtue of their own innate powers, unto the shores of the Most Great Ocean, that thereby they who seek the Beauty of the All-Glorious may be distinguished and separated from the wayward and perverse. Thus hath it been ordained by the all-glorious and resplendent Pen.
No wonder when Daniel was having his vision of the last days, the angel Gabriel told him that among the many who are tried, only “the wise shall understand” the intent of the prophecies (Daniel 12:10). In every age it is the wise who first discern the truth: those who watch with the wonder and curiosity of the child, who seek like the one in search of his beloved, who pursue the truth with unfailing courage, without ever tiring or fearing the consequences. Wisdom does not rise out of academic knowledge; it is a gift bestowed on the heart of the pure. It is a heavenly light that penetrates all mysteries. ‘Abdu’l-Bahá states: Seek with all your hearts this Heavenly Light, so that you may be enabled to understand the realities, that you may know the secret things of God, that the hidden ways may be made plain before your eyes. This light may be likened unto a mirror, and as a mirror reflects all that is before it, so this Light shows to the eyes of our spirits all that exists in God’s Kingdom and causes the realities of things to be made visible. By the help of this effulgent Light all the spiritual interpretation of the Holy Writings has been made plain, the hidden things of God’s Universe have become manifest, and we have been enabled to comprehend the divine purposes for man.
Thus we see how God as our supreme Teacher and Educator constantly “tests our hearts” (I Thess. 2:4). He “conceals” the truth and then calls upon us to find it. His wish is simply to test us, to try our wisdom, our openness to new truths, our courage to face new challenges, our purity from worldly cares. If He ever wished to remove the veil, to enforce the truth, He certainly would have the power to do so. The same principle prevails in the scientific realm. Our Creator conceals not only spiritual truths but scientific truths as well.
The challenge of discovering new knowledge continues to be one of God’s greatest gifts to us. What would happen to a child, if he were born with all the things he needs to do and to know? How much would he miss the pleasure of growing and learning. So we may ask: why should the expected Messenger come “like a thief in the night”? Simply to reward and to distinguish from others those who have enough faith in Him to follow His command: “Watch!” (Matt. 24:42), enough faith to stay awake, to seek Him, to see Him, to find Him, and to follow Him.
