Human beings are used to literal language. People do not say, “If you do this, you will never die” or “I will raise you up” or “If you drink this you will never thirst.” They tend to translate the prophetic symbols into their common everyday language. People tend to think on their own level, just as a child thinks like a child.
Thinking in literal terms is easier. It requires less effort and less imagination.
Literal thinking glamorizes one’s desired Redeemer. People love to be associated with someone powerful, who comes and destroys all evil in an instant. It is hard to brag about a poor, suffering Savior.
Literal language takes the responsibility away from the believer and gives it to God. It sends the message, “I don’t have to do anything. I do not have to ‘watch’ or look for Him. He will make Himself known to me by his supernatural powers. My only responsibility is to wait and be patient.”
Literal thinking favors the religious leaders. It allows them to stay in power.
Literal interpretation of prophecies gives people a sense of superiority over the unbelievers and the skeptics. They can daydream about the day when they will suddenly be lifted or raptured to heaven, while the skeptics watch in disbelief, remorse, grief and anger at their own foolishness and lack of faith. People would like their last words to their nonbelieving friends and relatives to be “I told you so! Now it is too late!”
As we can see, everything is stacked in favor of literal thinking. No wonder so many people feel so proud of being literalists. It gives them a sense of security, superiority and power.
In religion, literal-mindedness is the most contagious and dangerous disease. The desire to see one’s hero become victorious over his bitter and mocking enemies is so tempting and so strong that even Peter, perhaps Christ’s greatest disciple, fell into that trap. He was among the most spiritual, most devoted and wisest of people who have ever lived. If that was not the case, Christ would not have called him the rock, the foundation of His church. Note the supreme honors Christ bestowed on him:
“But what about you?” he asked. “Who do you say I am?” Simon Peter answered, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Jesus replied, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah, for this was not revealed to you by man, but by my father in heaven. And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.” (Matthew 16:15-19)
Yet in spite of all these honors, in spite of all his spiritual gifts, Peter could not free himself from the tempting trap of triumph. He was unwilling to see his master suffer. He refused to believe Christ’s repeated warnings that suffering and death, not victory, was in store for him. His attachment to wishful thinking and his desire for worldly victory was so strong that he rebuked his own master. That attachment and attitude angered Christ to such an extent that he called him by a word worthy of the meanest and lowest human beings. He called him Satan.
Jesus began to explain to his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, chief priests and teachers of the law, and that he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life. Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him. “Never, Lord!” he said. “This shall never happen to you!” Jesus turned and said to Peter, “Out of my sight, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me; you do not have in mind the things of God, but the things of men.” (Matthew 16:21-23)
Can you think of an insult worse than being called Satan? Yet this was the name by which the master called one of His most beloved disciples. Peter, “the rock of the church” turned into “a stumbling block” because he shifted his thinking from God’s standards to human standards. He was unable to detach himself from what his ancestors had believed for centuries: “Our Messiah will come with great glory to liberate us and lift us to power and prosperity,” just as many Christians think today. This one lesson alone should awaken all literal-minded interpreters of the word of God from the centuries-old dreams of triumph. It should set them free from the easiest and most tempting trap to fall into: quick and painless victory.
The use of such a strong term by Christ, especially about a most beloved disciple, shows how dangerous it is to be attached to human desires, which always revolve around earthly gains and glories. The bridge to this desire is always created and sustained by a literal understanding of spiritual truths. Yet this dangerous and contagious disease continues, on a vast scale, among the followers of all faiths.
