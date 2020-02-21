Most people assume that they should simply follow the religion of their ancestors. Is this a sound assumption? If those who lived at the time of Moses had practiced this assumption, would there be any Jews? If those who lived at the time of Jesus had practiced this assumption, would there be any Christians?
According to noted Christian psychologist, Dr. James Dobson, at the root of virtually every problem lies untested assumptions. People simply assume something to be true and act as if it were. If you were born to a Jewish family, you would most likely assume that Jesus is not the true Messiah—the One promised by Hebrew prophets. Why? If you were born to a Muslim family, you would simply assume that your parents had the best beliefs. You too would follow them. Why? What percentage of people take time to investigate, with an open and fair mind, the beliefs of religions other than their own? Suppose you wanted to buy a house. Would you not seek and search? Would you not try to make the best choice? Would you simply assume that the first house you happen to see is the one you should buy? Yet this is the way people adopt their beliefs. This is how they choose the heavenly home in which they intend to live for all eternity!
Untested assumptions determine much of what we believe; they dictate our way of life in more ways than we realize. It is always easier to stay in one’s comfort zone, to follow tradition. To guard against this universal weakness, it is absolutely essential to be always watchful and curious, to practice this most critical command of God:
Seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you… Christ (Matt. 7:7)
…test the spirits to see whether they are from God… I John 4:1
Keep your eyes open, keep on the alert…It is as if a man [Jesus] who is traveling abroad had left his house [church] and handed it over to be managed by his servants [religious leaders]. He has given each one his work to do and has ordered the doorkeeper to be on the lookout for [the news of] his return. Just so must you keep a lookout…What I am saying to you I am saying to all; keep on the alert! Christ (Mark 13:33-37). Unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time… Heb. 9:28
Life is a choice. We have absolute freedom to choose our everlasting destiny. We can aspire after a “lofty station,” select “depths of degradation,” or settle for a state of mediocrity.
How lofty is the station which man, if he but choose to fulfill his high destiny, can attain! To what depths of degradation he can sink, depths which the meanest of creatures have never reached!( Bahá’u’lláh)
To choose wisely, we must seek and search for truth all the days of our lives. To separate silver from soil, we must look with an open and critical mind:
if you call out for insight and cry aloud for understanding, and if you look for it as for silver and search for it as for hidden treasure, then you will…find the knowledge of God. (Proverbs 2:3-5). …
the kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field.(Matthew 13:44)
We stay only for a short time on this planet. We are like “a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes” (James 4:15). Yet the choices we make during our brief stay are infinitely critical. They determine our everlasting destiny.
Teach us to count how few days we have and so gain wisdom of heart.( Psalms 90:12)
This should be our daily prayer: Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my thoughts. Point out anything in me that offends you, and lead me along the path of everlasting life. ( Psalms 139:23-24)
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visit www.bahai.org or call 1-800-22-Unite or stop by Show Low library.
