Back in the early 90s, our family lived just north of Dayton, Ohio. Picture a lovely old house, a big yard, large trees all around. My oldest kids were toddlers and they loved exploring that big yard. One summer afternoon a storm was brewing. The wind was causing the trees to sway back and forth. I could see the trees ripping against the powerlines. I had a gut feeling that we needed to get inside the house. NOW!

Moments after shutting the door, one of the powerlines snapped. We could see the ends whipping back and forth right where we’d been playing. Sparks of electricity flew out of the ends. The power company arrived and quickly resolved the situation. Shaken by how close that had been, I was also thankful for that momentary insight that moved us into the house.

