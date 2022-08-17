Back in the early 90s, our family lived just north of Dayton, Ohio. Picture a lovely old house, a big yard, large trees all around. My oldest kids were toddlers and they loved exploring that big yard. One summer afternoon a storm was brewing. The wind was causing the trees to sway back and forth. I could see the trees ripping against the powerlines. I had a gut feeling that we needed to get inside the house. NOW!
Moments after shutting the door, one of the powerlines snapped. We could see the ends whipping back and forth right where we’d been playing. Sparks of electricity flew out of the ends. The power company arrived and quickly resolved the situation. Shaken by how close that had been, I was also thankful for that momentary insight that moved us into the house.
One way that I feed myself spiritually involves a journey through the Bible. Recently this journey led me into the book of Proverbs. As I was reading the second chapter, I was struck by something. Yes, seeking after wisdom is encouraged, but Solomon gives high importance to something else. That something else is insight or understanding.
What is the difference between wisdom and insight? Wisdom is cultivated through experiences and through knowledge. These things give us better judgment. As young children, we quickly learn not to touch hot stoves. Insight is slightly different. It’s the ability to see into a situation. To apprehend the nature of things. Insight also goes by names like intuition and discernment. Insight is helpful when face situations we haven’t had a lot of experience with.
Just like wisdom, insight offers us gifts. Verse nine of Proverbs chapter two says that with insight we gain understanding of righteousness, justice, and equity. We find every good path. Those are things I want for my walk of faith.
Yes, we ask for wisdom, but how often do we include insight? I’m grateful visiting the book of Proverbs and the reminder that when I ask for wisdom, I need to ask for her companion, insight.
