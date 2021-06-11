White Mountain Bible Church will be hosting a sports camp from 8:15 a.m. to noon on July 12-16.
The camp is open for students 4 years old up to those entering the sixth grade.
The sports include archery (limited to 25 campers) cheer, soccer and basketball. There is also Team 45, which covers a variety of fundamentals in many sports for ages 4 and 5.
Registrations can be entered at wmbc.onechurchsoftware.com, and for more information call Shayna da Cruz at 207-768-0181.
