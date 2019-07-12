The Global Leadership Summit will be held August 8-9 at the Country Court Event Hall in Lakeside. More than an event, the Summit is a catalyst for change that inspires and equips world-class leaders to ignite organizational and community transformation. No matter your sphere of influence – in your family, school, work or church – you are invited to join an expected 405,000 people at the Global Leadership Summit 2019.
- Experience the LIVE HD broadcast at one of 500 locations
- Get a unique blend of vision, inspiration and practical skills
- Learn from a diverse faculty including Bear Grylls Adventurer & TV Host
- Network with other influencers in your community
Visit http://bit.ly/2Z7K9T0 for tickets or call Michael Peddie at 602-363-0155 for more information.
