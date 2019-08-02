Remember the Red Rider BB Gun?

SHOW LOW — If you thought you had to leave the kids at home to attend the Elks’ bi-annual gun show, think again.
On Aug. 3-4 the Elks’ will once again host a gun show that is family-friendly, safe and fun. This is an opportunity to buy, sell or trade firearms, collectibles, ammunition, coins, custom knives, hats, holsters and many other items. The show is held in the Elks banquet hall, 805 E. Whipple Street in Show Low. Doors open Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Consider making it a breakfast or lunch event. Elks Lodge officers run the kitchen, serving up a fresh, made-to-order menu at very reasonable prices. Admission is $5 per person and free for kids 12 and under. Kids also receive one free raffle ticket for a chance to win a Red Rider BB gun, (with parent permission).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.