What’s happening to our kids?
The suicide rate surged 30% in the pandemic, and Navajo and Apache counties suffers among the highest suicide rates in the state.
What’s going on? Bullying? Family chaos? Failure to treat depression? Social media? A lack of counselors and mental health services?
How about: All of the above.
Teen and family advocates in Navajo County are scrambling to address the surge in teen suicides, although people older than 70 still have a much higher rate of suicide than teens. However, the trend among older people remains stable, while despair among younger residents has surged.
Navajo County’s suicide rate was 44 per 100,000 and Apache County’s a state-high 51 per 100,000, according to a 2020 Arizona Department of Health Resources report. The rates across the state have soared since then.
In 2020, the suicide rate in Arizona became the 10th leading cause of death statewide, 35% higher than the national average. In Navajo and Apache counties, the rate was about three times the statewide average. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Arizona teens.
Risk factors for suicide include a low high school graduation rate, lack of access to mental health services in rural areas and a high incidence of adverse childhood experiences – which include divorce, violence at home, bullying, belittling by adults and other traumas, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services suicide prevention action plan.
Suicide notes document despair
Every case is different, yet wrenchingly similar.
One teen’s suicide note said, “One slipup makes a kid feel like the smallest person in the world. You are looked at as a loser if you don’t go to college or if you get a certain GPA or test score. All anyone talks about is how great they are or how great their kid is. It’s all about how great I am. It’s never about the other kid. The kid who maybe does not play a sport, have a 4.0 GPA, but displays great character. There’s so much pressure placed on the students to do well that I couldn’t do it anymore.”
Another note said: “God: i am so sorry for the crime that i am about to commit. Please forgive me as i believe you are the most merciful and forgiving. God I don’t view you as the punisher but i view you as the most merciful and you mentioned in your holy book that you are what the believer thinks of you. Please forgive me for committing suicide. As i know you are helping me and i know it will get better with your help but i belive that i deserve to die for what i did death penalty should be done to clear my soul so am taking justice by my own hand because i think if i complete my life i will commit more wrongdoings. To the world: Damn that was an amazing journey I can’t say that it was all dark because it is all about how we view the world. A lot of days was amazing and life is good but people like me don’t deserve it.”
The experts don’t know how to account for the accelerated increase in teen suicides accompanied by the increase in depression and suicidal thought. The pandemic has probably played a role. But studies have implicated near addiction to social media among teens as well.
Teens face array of childhood traumas
Studies also address the steady increase in “Adverse Childhood Experiences.” Surveys show our kids are coping with many childhood traumas in a world where the stable, two-parent family has been steadily eroded.
Consider the ACE scores of kids in Navajo County, reported in the 2022 Arizona Youth Survey, conducted by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. In all, two thirds of kids have experienced one or more of these potentially traumatic childhood experiences. The report did not include questions about children who have suffered from physical or mental abuse or neglect, since state law requires that any child’s report of abuse or neglect must be reported to the Arizona Department of Child Safety. So this report deliberately leaves out the most traumatizing childhood experiences of all. Officially, Arizona gets about 50,000 reports of child abuse and neglect annually.
Roughly one in four children suffer abuse or neglect in their lifetimes. Of those cases; about 78% involve neglect, 9% involve physical abuse and 9% sexual abuse, according to the National Institutes of Health.
In 2019, Arizona also had 15,000 children in out-of-home care and 64,000 children being raised by grandparents, with another 8,000 children placed with other relatives. Every one of those kids has experienced a range of childhood traumas.
The 2022 figures for Navajo and Apache counties include:
- Lived through a divorce: 44% in Navajo and 46% in Apache.
- Lived with an alcoholic: 39% in Navajo and 36% in Apache.
- Lived with someone who’s been imprisoned: 31% in Navajo and 27% in Apache.
- Lived with adults who insulted or put them down: 37% in Navajo and 34% in Apache.
- Lived in violent homes: 23% in Navajo and 19% in Apache.
- Lived with a drug user: 24% in Navajo and 16% in Apache.
- Experienced one or more of these traumas: 64% in both counties.
Bullying remains a risk
The same report documented other risk factors for suicide among kids in Navajo County.
For instance, 40% of the kids said they suffered bullying at school and 61% said they’d witnessed bullying. About 17% reported getting drunk on campus, 12% said they’d been threatened by someone with a weapon at school and 20% said they don’t feel safe at school.
Many Navajo County kids are also dealing with substance abuse. Some 15% of high school seniors use alcohol, and 6% engage in binge drinking. About 27% use marijuana and another 34% use marijuana concentrates or edibles.
National surveys show that the share of high school students reporting persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness increased from 37% to 42% from 2019 to 2021.
The trend is particularly alarming among students who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual. Those students report much higher rates of bullying and higher rates of poor mental health. Some 60% of girls and 70% of gay or bisexual students report persistent negative feelings, according to surveys by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall, the percentage of teens who said they considered suicide rose from 19% to 22% and the percentage who actually developed a suicide plan rose from 16% to 18% between 2019 and 2021.
Teen suicides now claim 20 lives a day in the US. Teen suicide ranks as the second leading cause of death, up 30% in Arizona. The state suffers about 50 teen suicides a year, 71% of them boys and 29% girls. Part of that vast difference between boys and girls has to do with the methods they chose. Boys tend to favor guns. Girls are more likely to use pills, which gives bystanders a much better chance to intervene.
The problem is compounded in rural areas, with a lack of mental health resources for kids in trouble.
Nationally, the federal government is funding a 988 mental health help hotline. But the system is not operating in many rural counties, for lack of local mental health providers and programs.
Schools lack counselors
Schools are the natural clearinghouse for such services, since teens in trouble often act out in ways that cause problems at school, either academically or in patterns of behavior.
But Arizona schools face a desperate shortage of resources themselves. Arizona has among the lowest per-student funding levels in the nation. Many school districts got extra federal money for counselors and student support during the pandemic, but now face the loss of those grants. Arizona Superintendent of Education Tom Horne this year has warned schools that the state’s grant-giving system to support police officers on campus as well as social workers and counselors will in the future provide money only for police officers.
The Arizona Centers for Investigative Reporting documented the problem. The investigation cited a report by Mental Health America that concluded 98,000 Arizona youth experienced a major depressive episode during the school year, but 67,000 of them could not get the help they needed.
Arizona’s ratio of students to mental health professionals is 13 times higher than what experts recommend. The state has 716 students per counselor and 3,383 students per social worker. The national standard is 250 to 1. For school psychologists, Arizona’s ratio is 1,593 to 1, compared to the recommended 500 to 1, according to the Centers for Investigative Journalism.
The lack of resources, spreading family trauma, incidence of bullying and the mental toll of social media have all left kids struggling with depression and other challenges increasingly on their own.
As one teenaged girl wrote in her suicide note, “To my fellow ‘sluts’, ‘misfits’, et. Who will no doubt receive more abuse upon my passing, as my tormentors will no longer have me to push around; To those who never cared, never spoke, probably never knew my name; To the one true friend, whose caring was the only thing that prevented this even from happening sooner; To the God, if he does exist, who chose to play a cruel, cruel joke on me when he placed me where he did and surrounded me with so many uncaring faces; to all of you, goodbye; I am leaving a world to which I never truly belonged or fit in.”
Studies on teen suicide
- Some 60% of teen girls and 30% of boys say they felt persistently sad and hopeless in 2021, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Although girls more often deport depression, boys are much more likely to commit suicide. The CDC findings show that bullying is a leading cause of depression, especially among gay, lesbian and transgender students, with 70% reporting depression — double the rate of heterosexual students.
- A growing body of research connects teen depression to use of social media. Studies suggest that the rise in depression among teens mirrors the rise in social media use. From 2006 to 2001, clinical depression in American 16-17 year-olds has risen from 10% to about 22%. The daily hours spent on social media by 12th graders has increased from about 1.5 hours in 2014 to about 3.2 hours in 2021. A study published in the journal Nature found that declines in reported life-satisfaction among teens mirrored their social media use, especially for girls as they entered puberty.
- Teens who experience cyberbullying are more likely to think about suicide, according to a study by Dr. Ran Barzilay at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. About 8% of the teens in the study said they’d experienced suicidal thoughts, 9% had experienced cyberbullying and 1% said they’d bulled others online. Cyberbullying ranked as an independent risk factor for suicide.
- A 2022 study found a fourfold increase in the likelihood of suicidal thoughts in teens that have experience cyberbullying, according to a report on the research in the New York Times. The risk declined but remained strong even after the researchers corrected for other factors, like family conflict, support at school, racial discrimination and parental monitoring.
Resources
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. In Arizona, call or text (602) 248-8336 (TEEN).
You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255) or Crisis Response Network at (602) 222-9444 or 2-1-1 to connect with a crisis counseling provider.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website, 988lifeline.org, offers myriad facts, as well as places to reach out for help.
Health Choice Arizona has a toll-free hotline for Apache, Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties at (877) 756-4090.
Trans Lifeline offers peer support and other outreach, and has a website, translifeline.org, as well as a toll-free number: (877) 565-8860.
