isolated teen

Teen suicide rates, on the rise nationwide, have reached alarming levels in Navajo and Apache counties.

 Submitted photo

What’s happening to our kids?

The suicide rate surged 30% in the pandemic, and Navajo and Apache counties suffers among the highest suicide rates in the state.

Tags

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.