The Round Valley School District spends about 40% more money per student than the statewide average, but has a graduation rate to brag about and test scores mirroring the statewide average.
The district spends about $13,000 per student and made out like a bandit during the pandemic, gaining about $2,600 per student from 2021 to 2022, according to the 2022 financial tracking report by the state Auditor General. That’s more than double the statewide increase, and boosted spending to barely below the average.
About 55% of Round Valley’s budget goes straight into instruction. If you include student and teacher support, 65% of the budget goes into the classroom, which is a bit lower than the 70% statewide average.
Most of that went into a 5% increase in the budget for instruction, including a flush of pandemic relief grants intended to help students make up lost ground academically. However, administrative spending also increased 2%.
The district is spending a lot more than most other schools on administration, transportation and food service, but a lot less than other districts on plant operations.
And the district can boast a 93% high school graduation rate, compared to the statewide average of just 76%.
Arizona remains one of the worst states nationally when it comes to per-student spending, teacher salaries, class sizes and graduation rates.
Round Valley’s test scores are just below the statewide averages, and just above the averages for comparable schools.
In math, about 29% of Round Valley students ranked as proficient or better, compared to 33% statewide.
In English, 34% ranked as proficient compared to 40% statewide.
In science, 23% ranked as proficient compared to 24% statewide.
Now, that might not sound great, since it means 60-70% of students statewide didn’t rank as “proficient” depending on the subject. But those low scores statewide in part reflect two years of pandemic chaos, with schools going in and out of remote learning, high absentee rates due to mandatory quarantines and assorted family traumas.
Moreover, Round Valley kids generally did a little better than students in comparable schools, which means mid-sized rural schools with relatively high poverty rates.
The Springerville-based school district in Apache County has about 1,317 students, up 6% in the past five years. About 20% of the families have incomes below the poverty line, compared to 16% statewide. About 16% of Round Valley students are in special education programs, compared to 13% statewide. About 4% don’t speak English at home, compared to 8% statewide. The district has three schools.
Overall, the district’s teachers make $53,000, almost 10% below the statewide average. The average Round Valley teacher has 15 years of experience, with only 13% in their first three years as a teacher. The student-teacher ratio matches the statewide average of 17.5 students per teacher. Actual classes are mostly much larger than that, since the student-teacher ratio includes very small special education classes as well as teachers that aren’t assigned to a single classroom.
Teacher salaries have increased steadily in the district, rising about 26% since 2017. That’s a faster increase than the statewide average, but not enough to catch up.
The auditor general’s report noted “very high” costs in three areas:
Administration: $1,465 per student, compared to $1,088 statewide and $1,226 in comparable schools. That reflects a ratio of 56 students per administrative position compared to 63 statewide.
Food Service: The district spent $4.17 per meal, compared to $3.25 statewide and $3.62 for peer schools.
Transportation: The district spent $2,545 per bus rider compared to $1,945 statewide and $2,035 in peer schools.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.