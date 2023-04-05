The Round Valley School District spends about 40% more money per student than the statewide average, but has a graduation rate to brag about and test scores mirroring the statewide average.

The district spends about $13,000 per student and made out like a bandit during the pandemic, gaining about $2,600 per student from 2021 to 2022, according to the 2022 financial tracking report by the state Auditor General. That’s more than double the statewide increase, and boosted spending to barely below the average.

Download PDF RVUSD AG report
Click the PDF preview to see a full-resolution version of this image.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

