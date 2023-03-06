John Ogilvie’s Scottish family was partly Catholic and partly Presbyterian. His father raised him as a Calvinist, sending him away to be educated. John became interested in the popular debates going on between Catholic and Calvinist scholars.
Slowly, John came to see that the Catholic Church could embrace all kinds of people. Among these, he noted, were many martyrs. He decided to become Catholic, and was received into the Church at Louvain, Belgium, in 1596 at the age of 17.
He eventually joined the Jesuits and for the next 10 years underwent their rigorous intellectual and spiritual training. At his ordination to the priesthood in France in 1610, John met two Jesuits who had just returned from Scotland after suffering arrest and imprisonment. They saw little hope for any successful work there in view of the tightening of penal laws. But a fire had been lit within John. For the next 2½ years he pleaded to be placed there as a missionary.
Sent by his superiors, he secretly entered Scotland evangelizing and posing as a horse trader or a soldier returning from the wars in Europe. But he was soon betrayed, arrested and brought before the court. His trial dragged on as he was imprisoned and deprived of sleep and food. For eight days and nights he was dragged around, prodded with sharp sticks, his hair pulled out. Still, he refused to reveal the names of Catholics or to acknowledge the jurisdiction of the king in spiritual affairs. Condemned to death as a traitor, he was faithful to the end; even when on the scaffold he was offered his freedom and a fine living if he would deny his Catholic faith. His courage in prison and in his martyrdom were reported throughout Scotland.
Reflection
John came of age when neither Catholics nor Protestants were willing to tolerate one another. Turning to Scripture, he found words that enlarged his vision. Although he became a Catholic and died for his faith, he understood the meaning of “small-c catholic,” the wide range of believers who embrace Christianity.
Jean Lee holds an M.A. and a Doctorate of Ministry.
