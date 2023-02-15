This German woodcut of St. Valentine was made and hand-colored ca. 1470-80. It reads “Sat valentin bit got fur uns zu rufach,” which means “Saint Valentine, pray to God for us at Rufach.” Rufach (Rouffach) is a Franciscan monastery near the Swiss border in northeastern France, established in the 15th century.
Everyone has heard about Saint Valentine. He’s the patron saint of lovers, and on his day, people send cards, chocolates or other presents to the one they love. But who was Saint Valentine?
In third-century Rome, there was a priest named Valentine. He was put in prison because he helped some Christians who were going to be executed by Emperor Claudius. While Valentine was in prison, he healed the chief warder’s daughter, who was blind, as well as the warder; and all his family became Christians.
When Claudius heard of this, he said Valentine should be executed. And so, on Feb. 14 in the year 269, Valentine was clubbed to death. Then his head was cut off, just to make sure he was dead.
This story seems to have nothing to do with lovers. So where do the traditions come from? Some say it is because on this day of the year (in the northern hemisphere) birds pair up and start mating. Others say the day is special for lovers because at that time of year there had been a pagan Roman festival named Lupercalia, when young men took part in a kind of lottery to find a partner.
Reflection:
Who was Saint Valentine? He was a martyr cruelly punished for serving God’s people. We may not be called as martyrs, yet never should we fail to proclaim our Christian faith, especially in this day and age!
