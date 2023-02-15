St. Valentine German woodcut
Buy Now

This German woodcut of St. Valentine was made and hand-colored ca. 1470-80. It reads “Sat valentin bit got fur uns zu rufach,” which means “Saint Valentine, pray to God for us at Rufach.” Rufach (Rouffach) is a Franciscan monastery near the Swiss border in northeastern France, established in the 15th century.

 Rosenwald Collection/National Gallery of Art

Everyone has heard about Saint Valentine. He’s the patron saint of lovers, and on his day, people send cards, chocolates or other presents to the one they love. But who was Saint Valentine?

In third-century Rome, there was a priest named Valentine. He was put in prison because he helped some Christians who were going to be executed by Emperor Claudius. While Valentine was in prison, he healed the chief warder’s daughter, who was blind, as well as the warder; and all his family became Christians.

Jean Lee holds an M.A. and Doctorate of Ministry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.