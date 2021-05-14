Navopache Electric Cooperative (NEC) has been notified that members are receiving calls in regards to a planned outage to upgrade the electrical grid and that they need an “adapter” or they will be out of power.  NEC members DO NOT need to purchase adapters to receive electric service. This is a scam call and does not originate from NEC. The scammers 'spoof' NEC’s phone number so that it appears as if the call is coming from NEC. As always, when suspecting a scam, please hang up and call NEC’s offices directly at 928-368-5118 or 1-800-543-6324.

