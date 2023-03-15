School counselor funding
Buy Now

Hamilton High School counselor Mandy Tietjen says “our kids see the same counselor, the same administrator all four years and we’re able to communicate if there’s a discipline issue we have a little insight about that and what social-emotional needs could be supported.”

 Courtesy/Chandler Unified School District

CHANDLER — On any given day Steve Kanner, a school counselor at Hamilton High School, can be found speaking to a classroom of students or having a one-on-one conversation with a student.

Hamilton High has a ratio of 400 students to one counselor; the average ratio in the state of Arizona is 650 students to one counselor for K-12, according to the American School Counselor Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.