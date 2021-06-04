The Second Knoll Target Range honored its safety officers on May 13 with a barbecue and ceremony.
Fifty-eight range officers and their guests attended. A moment of silence was held in memory of range officer Thomas Bradford, who died on March 26.
The Retired Volunteer Service Program co-sponsored the meal. Many of the range officers are members of RSVP, which is managed by local resident Chris Wall and is based at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
Brenda Silva, president of the White Mountain Shooters Association, thanked the range officers for their more than 2.200 hours of volunteer range service.
The WMSA board of directors thanks the public for their continued support and invites all to enjoy the range’s many clubs and opportunities this summer.
Visit www.wmsainc.org for more information.
