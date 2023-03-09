Show Low Schools fared well in the just-released state Auditor General’s report on school district spending, with relatively low costs, but comparatively high test scores.
The 2,442-student district has every excuse for low test scores.
It’s a rural, low-property-tax district with a 26% poverty rate among school families and 17% of its students in special-ed programs. It’s got relatively low teacher salaries, relatively large class sizes, high transportation costs, old buildings and per-student spending levels below the state average.
And yet, its test scores remain far above comparable schools and also above the statewide average, which includes wealthy, urban schools.
The Show Low students did best in English Language Arts, where 43% of students scored as proficient or better on the statewide tests. That compares to 25% for other comparable rural schools 40% statewide.
In Math, 33% of Show Low students scored as proficient or better, compared to 20% in comparable schools and 33% statewide.
In Science, Show Low students ranked as 26% proficient or better compared to 15% in comparable schools and 24% statewide.
No, those aren’t dazzling scores, but they’re close to the pandemic low spot. Student test scores tumbled in the first two years of the pandemic as a result of shifts in and out of district learning, and a large dose of family trauma. Navajo County had one of the highest COVID death rates in the state, which compounded the effect. Most school districts saw an improvement in scores in the tests administered last May, which aren’t yet reflected in the auditor general’s numbers. However, despite the gains, few schools have gotten back to where they were before the pandemic.
Note that Show Low boasts a 76% high school graduation rate – a lot higher than many other rural school districts. Statewide, the graduation rate averaged just 66%.
Statewide, school spending increased by $1 billion in fiscal 2022-21, mostly due to the flood of federal pandemic relief. The share of the budget going to instruction decreased by about 1% while the operational spending rose almost 8%. Statewide, the share of the budget going to instructional spending has inched down steadily since 2002, according to the auditor general.
Statewide per-student spending rose about $753 to $10,729. That’s a roughly 7.5% increase, but the auditor noted that it’s mostly due to the one-time infusion of federal pandemic aid.
Show Low Schools proved relatively thrifty.
The average teacher made $56,778, about $2,400 less than the statewide average. But back in 2017, the average teacher in Show Low was making just $42,077, which was about $6,300 less than the statewide average. So Show Low teachers are still lagging the state average, but they’re gaining ground.
Mind you, Show Low teachers have 13 years of experience on average, compared to just 10 years in 2017.
But those experienced teachers are also dealing with big class sizes, with 20 students per teacher compared to 18 in 2017.
Arizona still has among the lowest per-student spending, lowest teacher salaries and highest class sizes in the nation, which could account for the state’s mediocre test scores, low graduation rate and lower education levels in the workforce.
Show Low also stands out from a lot of rural districts because its enrollment continues to rise, up 2% in the past five years.
All told, the district is spending $10,066 per student, lower than the state average, and just $18 more than the previous year. That’s another anomaly, with most school districts racking up sizable per-student spending gains thanks mostly to a flood of federal grant money.
The share of money going straight into the classroom, 68%, remains mostly unchanged. That includes instruction (56%), student support (8%) and transportation (4.4%). The share of the budget spent on instruction peaked at 61% in 2002, but has been inching back up to that percentage in the past couple of years.
The district is spending 32% of its budget outside the classroom. About 12% goes to administration and a relatively low 12% for plant operations.
Here are some of the details from the auditor general’s report on Show Low schools:
- The district spent $4,696 per student on instruction, $676 on student support and $382 on instruction support.
- The district spent $971 per student on administration, $1,020 on plant operations, $353 on food service and $371 on transportation.
- The district spent $228 per student on land and buildings, a whooping $836 decline from the previous year.
- The district spent $980 on equipment, double the amount from the year before.
- Spending on plant operations was “very low” compared to other districts.
- Spending on administration was also low compared to other districts.
- Spending on meals came to a “very high” $4.38 per student, up by more than a third from the previous year.
- Spending per mile on transportation came in high at $5.44 per mile, but low if you figure it on cost per bus rider, $1.415.
Look for stories on the auditor general’s report for other White Mountains school districts in coming issues.
