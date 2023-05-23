Four week Level 1 dog obedience crash course registration now open
The Course starts Saturday, June 3 and will be held at 760 E. McNeil in Show Low from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. This is for dogs over the age of 6 months.
The cost is $89 per participant. Preregistration is required.
The course will teach dogs to sit, lay down, stay, focus, come and greet politely using force free science-based training methods. This group class is not suitable for over excitable, reactive, or aggressive dogs. Register online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information, visit showlowaz.gov, call (928) 358-5171 or email nikki.righttrackdogtraining@gmail.com.
Summer play days
When: June 5 through July 27. It will be held at multiple locations. Meeting times are 8:00 a.m. to noon.
This is for boys and girls ages 5-12 years old.
The cost is $18 per day or $60 per week.
Come make fun memories, find new friends, go on field trips, listen to local guests, make arts and crafts, and participate in a variety of other activities and games.
For more information, call (928) 532-4130 or visit showlowaz.gov. Preregistration is required at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center.
Babysitting and basic first aid classes
Date of session 1: Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7
Date of session 2: Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12
Where: City Campus Training Facility, 760 E. McNeil, Rec Room 2
Time: 2:00-4:30 p.m.
Ages: 10-17 years old
Cost: $40 per participant
Learn basic advanced babysitting skills, techniques and basic first aid in the fun and informative class. The session will focus on how to be a professional, organized, safe, popular and successful babysitter. Learn new and exciting ideas for entertaining and engaging children. Two-day classes include training, manual, snacks, activities and BMB certificate of completion. Free backpack included. For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Bigfoot Hiking Club
When: June 9, at Woodland Lake Park ~ park at loop trail (1.5 mile)
When: June 23, at Country Club Trail (3.25 mile)
Time: Meet at trail head at 9 a.m.
It is free to participate.
It will begin with an easy hike that will slowly gain momentum. This is a place for self-reflection. Listen to music, bring friends or meet new friends. Make sure to bring a snack, plenty of water and sunscreen. Dogs are not allowed. Those who participate in all of the hikes will receive a free water bottle and waist pack (limited to the first 50). Register in advance at showlow.activityreg.com or Show Low Family Aquatic Center. For more information, call (928) 532-4141.
Geology for kids with Tom Olson
When: Monday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 17
Where: Show Low City Park, new pavilion.
Kids ages 7-9 will meet form 10:00 a.m. – noon.
Kids ages 10-13 will meet from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The cost is $40 per participant.
Learn the basics of geology, how rocks are formed and how to identify them. Must register in advance at showlow.activityreg.com or Show Low Family Aquatic Center. For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Father’s Day special
When: Saturday, June 17
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 12:00 noon – 4:45 p.m.
Cost: Dad is FREE with purchase of youth swim
Chalk Walk
When: Saturday, June 17
Where: Show Low City Park, basketball court parking lot
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
There is no cost to participate.
Enjoy a beautiful day of sunshine, art and music at this year’s Chalk Walk. Stroll through the works of art or create one. Registration is required for all. Prizes will be awarded to the winner in each category. For more information, call (928) 532-4130 or visit showlowaz.gov. Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at showlow.activityreg.com.
Beach blanket teen night
When: Wednesday, June 21
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Cost: $10 per teen
Age: 11-15
Hang out with friends, listen to music, swim and enjoy concessions. Grab your swimsuit, towel, and come on over.
Community Old Stuff Sale
When: Saturday, June 24
Where: Frontier Park, 660 N. 9th Place
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
There is no cost to participate.
Come shop and enjoy hundreds of bargains. Furniture, household items, kid items, books, bikes, tools, sporting goods and much more. For those who want to sell items, booth space is available for $10. Registration is required. Limited spaces available. Registration ends Friday, June 23, at noon. Booth set-up can be done from 6-8 a.m. For more information, call (928) 532-4130 or visit showlowaz.gov. Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at showlow.activityreg.com.
Women’s summer volleyball registration open
Registration: June 1 through July 1
Start Date: July 11 (tentative)
Location: City Campus Gym, 760 E. McNeil in Show Low
Women’s League is on Tuesday nights. For more information, call (928) 532-4130 or visit showlowaz.gov. Preregistration is required at Show Low Family Aquatic Center.
Mini Mud Run registration open
Registration: June 1 through July 1
Cost: $15 per participant
Age: 2 to 10
Event T-shirts will be available for purchase.
For more information, call (928) 532-4130 or go to showlowaz.gov. Register at showlow.activityreg.com or Show Low Family Aquatic Center.
Swim for a buck
When: First and Third Monday of each month
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Lap Swim: 5:00 p.m.– 6:45 p.m.
Open Swim: 7:00 p.m.– 8:45 p.m.
All ages are welcome.
Cost: $1 per participant
For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Show Low Swim Team
When: Monday through Thursday
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: Monday & Wednesday 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and Tuesday & Thursday 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Ages: 5 to 17
Cost: $50 per individual, $85 per couple (two immediate family members), $125 per family (3 or more immediate family members).
Swimmers must be able to swim the minimum skill required for participation. Swimmers must be able to swim 25 yards freestyle and backstroke non-stop, and without assistance. Swim meets are held on Saturdays. For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
ZUMBA with Erika Haroldson
When: Tuesday & Thursday
Where: Show Low City Campus, 760 E. McNeil, Training Facility, Rec Room 1
Time: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Ages: 7 and older
Cost: First class is FREE. After that the cost is $6 per class. Punch passes are available.
Come join this Latin-inspired, easy-to-follow, calorie-burning dance/fitness party. Feel the music and let loose! For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
