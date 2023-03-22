CASA GRANDE — Oat milk is one of the newer plant-based milk substitutes to hit the market. Creamy with a hint of sweetness, it’s actually a pretty tasty alternative to traditional milk.
Fry’s Food Stores recently dropped off at the PinalCentral newsroom a bag of various foods including a sample of Planet Oat oat milk, jelly-like strawberry spread, bananas, strawberries and other foods.
Plant-based foods are a replacement for common animal-based products including meat, seafood, eggs and dairy.
Nearly one-third of the nation’s population identifies as flexitarian eaters, following a diet focused on minimally processed plant-based foods but allows for meat and animal products in moderation, according to a press release provided by Fry’s.
Flexitarian and other plant-heavy diets, as well as allergies to milk and lactose, are among the top reasons driving the milk alternatives industry, the press release said.
Milk alternatives come in a variety of types, including:
- Almond
- Oat
- Soy
- Rice
- Coconut
- Hemp
- Quinoa
Most, including oat milk, are easy to find in grocery stores and are creamy enough to consume by the glass as a beverage or to use in a variety of recipes.
After Fry’s dropped off the bag of plant-based foods, I spent the weekend trying oat milk in a variety of recipes. I also tried drinking it by the glass. I liked it but I’m not a milk-drinker. The milk-drinkers in my family didn’t like or dislike the oat milk. They drank one glass but refused a second glass.
I tried using it in a few recipes, along with the jelly-like strawberry spread, bananas and strawberries. The oaty flavor of the oat milk worked well with oatmeal-based recipes.
Below are a few recipes for using oat milk.
Oatmeal thumbprint cookies
For this recipe I used the oat milk and the jelly-like strawberry spread as the filling. These cookies came out with a more biscuit- or scone-like texture, and although they were pretty tasty, they didn’t have the crispy texture of a typical cookie.
1 cup butter, room temperature
1 cup packed brown sugar
½ cup white granulated sugar
2 eggs
2½ cups all-purpose flour
2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup oat milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ cup jelly or jelly-like spread
Cream butter and sugars. Add eggs, then gradually add oat milk and vanilla.
In a separate bowl, sift together flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and oats.
Combine flour mixture and butter mixture together and stir.
Drop by tablespoon (or ice cream scooper) onto uncreased cookie sheets.
Using a thumb or finger, make a small indentation into each unbaked cookie (if the mixture feels too sticky, coat the finger with flour before making the indentation). Fill each with strawberry jelly.
Bake in a 350 oven for about 10 to 15 minutes.
Banana-oatmeal muffins
1½ cups flour
1 cup quick oats
¾ cup oat milk
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 or 2 large ripe bananas, mashed
½ cup melted butter
Sift together four, salt, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Add oats.
Beat the egg, add milk, butter and vanilla. Add mashed banana. Combine egg mixture with flour mixture and stir until well combined.
Line 12 muffin tins with paper baking cups and fill each cup about 2/3 full. Bake for about 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
Strawberry overnight oats with chia seeds
2 cups oat milk
2 cups sliced strawberries
1½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats
1 cup vanilla yogurt
1 tablespoon chia seeds
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Divide into mason jars (or other similarly sized containers) and refrigerate overnight or for about eight hours.
Cauliflower mash
Via planetoat.com
1 medium head cauliflower, broken into florets
1 cup oat milk
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons salted butter
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Optional toppings
1 tablespoon salted butter
Chopped dried chives
Freshly ground pepper
Place cauliflower florets and oat milk in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover. Microwave on high for 5-7 minutes, or until cauliflower is tender. Let cool slightly.
Place cauliflower mixture into high-powered blender or food processor and process until it resembles the texture of mashed potatoes and is fluffy and relatively smooth. Alternatively, mash cauliflower until desired texture (it won’t get as smooth as in blender or food processor). Stir in parmesan cheese, butter, salt, black pepper and garlic powder. Top with additional tablespoon butter, chopped chives and more black pepper, if desired.
