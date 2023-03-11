CASA GRANDE — What better way to celebrate World Pi Day than with a pie? How about with a pizza pie? A piece’a pizza pi.
We make a lot of homemade pizza in our house. It’s one of our favorite meals to make as the dough is easy, and pizza is easily customizable to suit just about any taste.
We make homemade pizza so often that I thought I knew just about all there is to know about it until I ran across the viral food trend for upside-down pizza.
Upside-down pizza is much like a regular pizza in that there is a crust and the regular lineup of toppings and cheese.
But rather than piling the toppings onto a crust, then baking it on a pizza pan, in an upside-down pizza, the toppings are placed in a cast-iron skilled, then a layer of crust is placed on top. It bakes in the oven, crust side up, until it’s finished, then it’s inverted so that the toppings are on top.
The result is a crispy-on-the-bottom deep dish pizza that is very good.
The technique was trending on the internet for a while with various adaptations of the same idea. In some of the recipes, the pizza is not inverted, but eaten much like a casserole or a pot pie.
But I decided to give the original inverted style a try, using the recommended cast-iron skillet.
After trying this method, it definitely ranks at the top of my list for favorite pizza-making techniques. The pizza came out delicious.
But there are a few things that make it a little trickier than making a regular pizza.
It does take longer to make a pizza this way and as cast-iron gets very, very hot, the pan needs to cool a bit before attempting to invert the pizza onto a serving plate.
When I made this pizza, many of the toppings stuck to the pan, leaving empty spots on the top of the pizza after inverting.
And cleaning was a little bit tougher. Usually when I make crust-on-the-bottom pizza, I use a non-stick carbon steel pizza pan from Le Creuset that makes a beautiful crust and is super easy to clean. The upside-down pizza uses a cast-iron skillet. And although only one pan is used, many of the toppings stuck to the cast-iron pan, making it very difficult to clean.
But the extra time and work was well worth the effort. The results were delicious.
A store-bought pizza dough can be used to make upside-down pizza, but I just used my own homemade dough. And while we used a cast-iron skillet, any oven-safe pan could be used.
Basic pizza dough
Makes two 12-inch crusts
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons sugar
1 (¼ ounce) package yeast
1 cup warm water
Combine sugar, water and yeast in a measuring cup or small bowl.
Combine flour and salt in a large bowl and make a well in the center.
Pour yeast mixture and oil in well and stir into dry ingredients until a soft dough is formed.
If dough is too sticky, add a bit more flour.
Knead until smooth on a lightly floured surface.
Place in an oiled bowl, cover with a towel and let rise until doubled.
Punch down and let rest for 10 minutes. Roll to desired size.
Toppings (or bottomings)
Feel free to use your own favorite toppings. Sliced pepperoni, crumbled and browned sausage, diced onions, sliced or diced tomatoes, sliced mushrooms … anything you like on a regular pizza, try with this too.
Here are some starter ideas:
4 ounces sliced mushrooms
¼ cup sliced green peppers, halved cherry tomatoes, diced onions or sliced black olives
½ teaspoon oregano
½ cup pizza sauce
1 cup shredded mozzarella
Putting it together
Preheat your oven to 400°.
Brush the bottom and sides of a cast-iron skillet with olive oil.
Begin layering in your toppings as you would with a regular pizza, but from the bottom up. For instance, scatter a layer of mushrooms or veggies in first, then add pepperoni slices or crumbled sausage.
Top the layers with shredded mozzarella.
Spread pizza sauce over the shredded cheese.
Cover the ingredients with the pizza dough, tucking it in around the edges.
Bake in a completely-preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, until the crust is golden brown.
Dishing it up
After baking, allow the pizza to rest in the skillet for 10 minutes.
Cover the skillet with a cutting board or baking sheet that’s larger than the diameter of the skillet. Hold it firmly in place, then quickly flip the skillet over. Carefully lift the skillet free. You may need to loosen the pizza a bit first by separating it from the edges of the skillet with a spatula, before turning the skillet over. Be sure to use a heat-resistant spatula.
Garnish with Parmesan, fresh basil, crushed red pepper, or other items you like, then slice into 6-8 slices.
