SHOW LOW — From ages 0 to 100 and beyond, the Show Low Public Library has programs, classes and events focused on reading, social interaction and learning.
Rhymes, books, and songs are used to help children and parents engage in early literacy for children ages 0 to 2. Family Storytime, offered on Thursdays, introduces children ages 3-5 to reading using stories, songs and activities.
For older kids, ages 8 — 17, Game Zone is held on Fridays from 2 — 3:30 p.m. The library has stacks and packs of fun board games and console games just waiting to be played.
On Wednesday there are group book discussions and the Saturday “No Strings Attached Book Club” are for adults that want to read for fun and share their experiences about a specific book (or several books) with other readers.
For more information including the monthly calendar, visit the Show Low Public Library library website at library@showlowaz.gov or call 928-532-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.