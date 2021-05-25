SHOW LOW – The Show Low City Park is now home to a cornhole game.
The former shuffleboard game has been refurbished and transformed into a new cornhole game. The new set is located by the pavilion and is ready for play. All are welcome to use this set and the only thing park patrons need to bring along are their own bags to use for play. Game rules can be found at www.playcornhole.org/pages/rules.
