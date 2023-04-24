Sleep is essential for your overall health and well-being. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association (ASAA), sleep is one of the three pillars of health, along with nutrition and movement. Sleep affects all aspects of your health — and it affects everything that is going on in your mind, body and even your environment. That’s why sleep problems and solutions must be looked at holistically. Sleep isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.
When you don’t get a good night’s sleep, your next day’s performance is diminished — sometimes significantly. Your abilities to concentrate and solve problems are affected as well.
“Sleep is essential to every process in the body, affecting our physical and mental functioning the next day, our ability to fight disease and develop immunity, and our metabolism and chronic disease risk,” says Erica Jansen, Research Assistant Professor of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. When you are not sleeping, it impairs almost everything including your energy and vitality.
Sleep and circadian rhythms
Your body has a biological clock called the circadian rhythm. Without the proper signaling from this internal clock, you can struggle to fall asleep, you may wake up during the night, and you may be unable to stay asleep. When total sleep is reduced, a disrupted circadian rhythm occurs resulting in shallower, fragmented, and lower quality sleep.
Circadian rhythms are natural, internal processes that regulate the sleep–wake cycle. They involve the physical, mental, and behavioral changes that follow a 24-hour cycle. These natural processes respond primarily to light and dark, and influences most living things, including animals and plants.
Your body and your brain both love routines; they benefit from schedules. So going to sleep at the same time and waking up at the same time is an important routine, even on weekends. And it's not just the amount of sleep you’re getting; quality of sleep matters as well, which is restorative to your body and mind as well.
During sleep, your body is working to support healthy brain function and maintain your physical health. Getting inadequate sleep over time can raise your risk for chronic (long-term) health problems, such as increasing the risk of having high blood pressure, heart disease, and other medical conditions. Sleep and mental health go hand-in-hand; good sleep is required for maintaining your baseline mental health.
Key sleep factors
According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute there are necessary sleep factors crucial to protect your health:
Good, quality, uninterrupted sleep
Consistent bedtime and wake-up schedule
7-8 hours of sleep a night
Exposure to at least 30 minutes of sunlight during the day
Regular exercise, but not within 2-3 hours before bedtime
Limiting your naps, especially after 3 p.m.
Avoiding large meals late at night
Natural sleep supplements, such as valerian root, magnesium and lavender, can be useful when combined with these other natural sleeping strategies. They’re not a magic potion for sleep issues, and it is recommended that you only use these supplements one at a time instead of in combinations.
Caffeine and alcohol's influence on sleep
Caffeine can prevent the onset of sleep. My first recommendation is to eliminate coffee. But for those of you who cannot and will not give up your coffee, it's best to stop drinking any caffeinated beverage past 2 p.m. The caffeine stays in your system for several hours and can disturb your sleep.
Watch your intake of alcohol before bedtime. While alcohol may help you fall asleep quickly, it hinders sleep quality, often causing fragmented (interrupted) sleep. Like caffeine, it's best to cut off your alcohol consumption several hours before bedtime so it is completely out of your system.
Sleep environment
To experience quality rest, be aware of your sleep environment. Abstain from doing work in your bedroom because whatever activity you’re doing often gets linked to the environment you do it in. If you do anything other than sleep in your bedroom, you may associate the bedroom with that activity, and have trouble sleeping. Reserve different places in your home for certain activities but dedicate the bedroom just for sleeping.
Keep your room cool, dark and quiet. When the temperature is lowered, your body chemistry reacts by letting your body know it is time to relax and go to sleep. Another suggestion for preparing your body for bedtime is to take a warm bath or shower before bed. It will adjust your body temperature, helping you to relax. Consider using room-darkening shades, earplugs, a fan or other devices to create an environment that appeals to your needs.
One of the biggest deterrents to sleeping is using backlit devices at night — laptops, tablets, phones, e-readers — including television. Exposure to light in the evenings might make it more challenging to fall asleep. One reason is that the daylight-spectrum light emitted by these devices can affect the secretion of melatonin, the hormone that helps signal to the body that it is time to fall asleep.
If you must use a backlit device, try to use one that automatically adjusts the color of the backlight to "warmer," more yellow or orange tones in the evenings.
Even still, sleep clinicians recommend putting away all backlit devices at least one hour before bed, and to instead do some light reading or other relaxing activity such as listening to soft music or sleep sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.