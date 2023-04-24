Sleeping Russian blue cat

Unlike humans, cats sleep 12 to 16 hours a day, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a beneficial sleep yourself.

Sleep is essential for your overall health and well-being. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association (ASAA), sleep is one of the three pillars of health, along with nutrition and movement. Sleep affects all aspects of your health — and it affects everything that is going on in your mind, body and even your environment. That’s why sleep problems and solutions must be looked at holistically. Sleep isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

When you don’t get a good night’s sleep, your next day’s performance is diminished — sometimes significantly. Your abilities to concentrate and solve problems are affected as well.

