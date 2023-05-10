SLHS teen maze 2023 volunteers

Community volunteers from probation officers to EMTs and more helped make Arizona Youth Partnership’s Teen Maze event an eye-opening success for SLHS freshman students.

In one ear, out the other; the ramifications of choices, however often they’re explained, don’t mean much when you’re young and immortal. Parents know this — and so do teachers, and that’s why Show Low High School held its Teen Maze event late last month.

Intended to help students absorb the reality that actions have consequences, the April 26 event was “designed to help youth dig deeper and consider the impact of harmful decisions on themselves, their family and friends,” said Esmeralda Crabtree, lead program coordinator at Arizona Youth Partnership.

