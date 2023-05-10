In one ear, out the other; the ramifications of choices, however often they’re explained, don’t mean much when you’re young and immortal. Parents know this — and so do teachers, and that’s why Show Low High School held its Teen Maze event late last month.
Intended to help students absorb the reality that actions have consequences, the April 26 event was “designed to help youth dig deeper and consider the impact of harmful decisions on themselves, their family and friends,” said Esmeralda Crabtree, lead program coordinator at Arizona Youth Partnership.
“Approximately 240 students attended the event, learned about the consequences of shoplifting, drugs and alcohol as well as completed surveys to test their knowledge,” Crabtree said.
The maze was put on by Arizona Youth Partnership, whose mission is to build solid foundations for youths and families through partnerships in Arizona communities. The organization’s focus is on preventing and solving local issues like substance abuse, youth homelessness, absence of educational opportunities, teen pregnancy and challenging family dynamics, according to azyp.org.
The Teen Maze is an interactive event geared specifically toward high school students. Through a series of real-life scenarios, the event is meant to teach students about the repercussions that can come from drug and alcohol use.
“The students start out at a party where they are given a card with a scenario about an unhealthy choice that a teen could make,” Crabtree said. “The students then enter the maze where they visit different tables that represent possible consequences of decisions made at the party.”
The stations are run by community volunteers who are given a script to guide students through a discussion about how their decisions affect them, their friends and families. During the discussion, the students also reflect on what they might want to do differently in the future, Crabtree said.
The messages are getting through, too. An anonymous student who attended the event said, “It was nice to speak to some adults who have used drugs before. They told us about their experience and how it could affect us if we made the same decisions. They were honest, so I felt what they were talking about.”
Adults liked the responses, as well. Jared Russell, a juvenile probation officer, volunteered and expressed his support for AZYP’s Teen Maze. “This needs to be done every year with every freshmen class,” he said.
“I have often found that students this age think probation is not a big deal, but it is. I saw their faces change the more we talked. They started taking it seriously. They didn’t consider how their freedoms could be taken away from them, and this event really helped them see that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.