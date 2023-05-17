You don’t need a crystal ball or a time machine to catch a glimpse of the future. Sometimes, all you need is a day in school — such as Show Low Junior High school, which held a career day on Tuesday.

“Our goals are to expose students to the jobs within our community, help them to think about the future, make goals, and research careers,” said Candice LaBute, 6th grade English language arts teacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.