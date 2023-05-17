You don’t need a crystal ball or a time machine to catch a glimpse of the future. Sometimes, all you need is a day in school — such as Show Low Junior High school, which held a career day on Tuesday.
“Our goals are to expose students to the jobs within our community, help them to think about the future, make goals, and research careers,” said Candice LaBute, 6th grade English language arts teacher.
Students from 6th, 7th and 8th grade participated and were able to hear about different careers from presenters that are experts in their fields.
“We had an estimated 30 presenters from various careers,” LaBute said.
Students were able to learn about several career choices from locals who actually work within those careers, including courts and law, pharmacy, cosmetology, firefighting and EMS, dental hygiene, small business and art.
Northland Pioneer College, Grand Canyon University and Northern Arizona University also provided students with information concerning careers and college.
“My favorite part of the day was walking around near the college tables,” LaBute said. “I heard many students asking questions about the options the colleges offered and asking other questions. They were also very excited about the bags, cups, stickers and other fun things the colleges brought.”
The event was well received by the students. LaBute added that she was able to visit most of the classrooms and she noticed that the students were engaged with the presenters.
“I talked with some of the students and they liked the opportunity. Some said they are looking forward to next year and wished they had more time with the presenters,” she said.
The student council members served as guides for the presenters and the PTO put together gratitude bags for each of the presenters, LaBute said.
“There were multiple emails sent to the principal stating how well it ran and they were impressed with the opportunities presented,” she said.
Some adults who attended the event said they wish they had this opportunity when they were in junior high, LaBute said.
“Overall, it was a success. The presenters did amazing, and we are all so thankful they were able to take time out of their busy schedules,” she said.
