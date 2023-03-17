Snowflake schools had a good year, compared to the rest of the state. The district enjoyed a $900-per-student increase in spending, thanks largely to a flush of federal pandemic grants, and the students blew the doors off state testing, and recorded a high graduation rate.
The percentage of students who scored as proficient or better included 54% in math, 55% in English and 42% in science.
Maybe having just half of the students ranked as proficient doesn’t sound too impressive, but the comparable statewide numbers were 33% in math, 40% in English and 24% in science. Snowflake looked even better when compared to similar rural schools. In those peer schools, 29% rated as proficient in math, 34% in English and just 20% in science.
Moreover, a full 90% of its students graduated on time last year, compared to just 74% statewide.
The district is doing a lot better than a lot of similar rural schools with high family poverty rates and a sizable special-education population. Some 22% of the families in the 2,600-student district are living below the poverty line and 14% of the students qualify for special education classes.
The district has one advantage over lots of rural schools: it’s still growing. Enrollment has increased 7% in the past five years, compared to the long, slow decline for most rural schools. This means the budget is growing while many other districts are squeezed by a steady decline.
Total per-student spending came to $9,947. That’s a $932 increase from fiscal 2021, but remains well below the statewide average of about $10,729 per student. High as that seems, the state’s per-student spending in turn remains about 40% below the national average. Statewide student spending increased $753 in fiscal 2022, with the biggest increases going to food service and instruction. Nonetheless, Arizona still ranks 48th in per-student spending nationally.
Interestingly, most of the increase in per-student spending in Snowflake came in “out of the classroom” categories. Spending on lands and buildings jumped $758 per student and spending on equipment jumped $227 per student. This likely reflected the use of federal pandemic money for one-time projects and purchases.
Spending on instruction – mostly teachers – actually declined $20 per student to $4,880. Student support rose $20 per student, so overall spending in the classroom broke about even.
Nonetheless, 60% of the budget went to instruction, about the same as in 2021, and above the 56% share in 2016.
The district remains very thrifty in most areas, concluded the auditor general. Spending on administration ranked as “very low” at $785 per student, well below the state average of $1,088.
Spending on plant operations was also “very low,” just $5.14 per student.
Spending on food service ranked as “low” at $3 per meal.
The district ran up higher than normal spending in one category: transportation. The district spent $5.80 per mile compared to the statewide average of $5.53.
Teacher salaries averaging $58,366 were just above the statewide average of $55,258. That’s actually better than it sounds, since rural districts typically pay less than urban districts. Moreover, the district’s teachers averaged just 12 years in the business, with 20% in their first year in the profession. That’s a good deal less experience than the average teacher in school districts like Payson and Show Low.
Those less-experienced, better paid teachers also managed to help students earn relatively high test scores despite large average class sizes. The district averaged 21 students per teacher, higher than the state average or many peer schools like Payson and Show Low.
That said, the actual number of students in the average class is actually well above that 21-per-teacher ratio. Some teachers are providing support rather than teaching their own class. Moreover, the very low class sizes in many special education classes can distort the ratio. So most classes likely have between 25 and 35 students.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
