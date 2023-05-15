St. Johns NHS

New NHS inductees at St. Johns High School join the ranks with their peers in the society.

Front row, from left, Ellie Otto, Anabella Nevin, Kayme Smith, Glenn Charleston, Tristan Greene, Xavier Jessop, Joshua Jessop, Harvey Platt, Clance Wiltbank, Britton Humphreys and Michael Bushman. Back row, Zoe Medure, Audrey Patterson, Brooklee Finch, Dalee Wallace, Eva Andrus, Evelyn Brown, Hannah Farmer, Nalyn Goodluck, Halli Haelbig, Deanne Morales, Ava Nielsen, Kansas Nielsen, Sarah Patterson, Kaylee Pulsipher, Olivia Wiltbank, Karli Wengert, Ellie Heap, Josie Overson, Ryan Norton and Asher Raban.

 Courtesy of Angi Kelley

The National Honor Society is not for lightweights, requiring as it does sterling academic performance of its members. That's why it's a point of pride when any student is inducted into its ranks, and on May 10, no fewer than 13 students in St. Johns High School made the cut.

Angela Kelley, St. Johns High School adviser, teacher, National Honor Society sponsor and sophomore class sponsor, detailed the stringent requirements.

