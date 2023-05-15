The National Honor Society is not for lightweights, requiring as it does sterling academic performance of its members. That's why it's a point of pride when any student is inducted into its ranks, and on May 10, no fewer than 13 students in St. Johns High School made the cut.
Angela Kelley, St. Johns High School adviser, teacher, National Honor Society sponsor and sophomore class sponsor, detailed the stringent requirements.
"To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.68," she said. "Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership and character. Leadership is based on the student’s participation in community or school activities or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics and cooperation with both students and faculty."
The 13 St. Johns students were inducted in a ceremony at the Letty A. Patterson auditorium, which was attended by fellow students, their parents, and administrators.
In addition to the plaudits, the new NHS members have further duties to undertake on behalf of the society, Kelley said.
"As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects including blood drives and organizing activities at Coronado Elementary School."
NHS was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, and today over 1 million students participate in NHS, which has chapters around the world. The students who are selected to become members of the National Honor Society must meet requirements in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership and service. A minimum GPA of 3.5 is the entry bar for scholarship.
St. Johns' newest inductees are Eva Andrus, Evelyn Brown, Glenn Charleston, Hannah Farmer, Nalyn Goodluck, Tristan Greene, Halli Haelbig, Xavier Jessop, Deanne Morales, Ava Nielsen, Kansas Nielsen, Sarah Patterson and Kaylee Pulsipher.
They are joining current members Michael Bushman, Brooklee Finch, Ellie Heap, Britton Humphreys, Joshua Jessop, Zoe Medure, Annabella Nevin, Alex Nockideneh, Ryan Norton, Ellie Otto, Josie Overson, Audrey Patterson, Harvey Platt, Asher Raban, Kayme Smith, Dalee Wallace, Karli Wengert, Olivia Wiltbank and Clance Wiltbank.
