The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week awarded a $284,000 contract to design bike paths, sidewalks and other safety and traffic flow features along a 16-mile stretch of Highway 260 between Show Low and the Hon-Dah Resort.
The contract went to Kimley Horn & Associates, a national infrastructure design firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The staff report said, “The project will identify areas for improvement, determine adequate safety measures, and will examine safety issues affecting pedestrians, bicyclists, non-motorized users, and their interactions with motorized users.”
The study will provide what amounts to a blueprint to guide future projects as part of the region’s transportation plan.
“The planning study will explore innovative technologies to address pedestrian and bicycle safety issues affecting a rural community,” concluded the staff report.
The money will come from a federal Department of Transportation RAISE grant and an Arizona Department of Transportation AZSMART grant.
The corridor includes the busiest stretch of highway in the White Mountains, which connects Show Low to Pinetop-Lakeside. The consulting firm’s contract comes to $270,000, with the rest covering assorted county costs.
The consultants will hold a series of public meetings and workshops to gather information on concerns of pedestrians, bicyclists and mass transit users along that stretch of highway. The first round of hearings will take place from June 9-11 in Show Low, with an option for people to participate online.
The consultants will consider peak-hour traffic, turn movements and pedestrian counts at up to 20 locations. They will also compile measures on all the lane and street widths, as well as five years' worth of crash data, especially incidents involving bike riders and pedestrians. The traffic studies will focus on July of 2023, a period of peak summertime use.
The firm will use all this information to come up with plans to improve pedestrian and bike rider use of the corridor, along with redesign and programming of street lights and other traffic flow measures.
Once the firm has come up with alternatives and preliminary cost estimates, it will hold another series of hearings to seek public input.
The timeline calls for the firm to finish and deliver a final report by April of 2024.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
