SHOW LOW — The Summit Healthcare Bone & Joint Center is a new collaboration between Summit Healthcare's orthopedic and podiatry specialties and offers high-level, comprehensive care right here in the White Mountains.
Working as a united team of experts in multiple healthcare specialties, Summit Healthcare's skilled physicians can see patients sooner and provide expert care and rehabilitation, whether for a sports-related injury, an emergent condition, or an existing orthopedic or podiatry issue.
“The benefit of combining these specialties, where Orthopedic Surgeons and Podiatrists are able to collaborate, is that the referral process between specialties is cut out. We are able to care for our patients more efficiently and get them back to where they want to be,” said Curtis Ellsworth, DO, of Summit Healthcare Orthopedics.
Summit's Bone & Joint Center offers treatment for children and adults of all ages, and covers a wide range of conditions:
ACL reconstruction
Arthroplasty (joint replacement) of knee, shoulder and hip
Arthroscopy of the knee, shoulder, ankle and hip
Bunions
Bursitis
Carpal tunnel
Carpal tunnel release
Charcot foot
Corns, calluses, nail issues
Edema
Flat feet
Foot and ankle injuries
Foot deformities
Fractures and sprains
Fungus
Ganglion cysts
Hammertoes
Joint instability or dislocation
Meniscus tears
Neuropathy
Osteoarthritis of the knee, shoulder, hip, ankle and wrist
Plantar fasciitis
Robotic assisted knee replacements (ROSA)
Rotator cuff repair
Rotator cuff tears
Sports injuries
Tendon injuries
Tendonitis
Trigger finger release
Warts
Summit Healthcare Bone & Joint Center is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with one of their providers, call (928) 537-6700.
