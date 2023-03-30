SHOW LOW — The Summit Healthcare Bone & Joint Center is a new collaboration between Summit Healthcare's orthopedic and podiatry specialties and offers high-level, comprehensive care right here in the White Mountains.

Working as a united team of experts in multiple healthcare specialties, Summit Healthcare's skilled physicians can see patients sooner and provide expert care and rehabilitation, whether for a sports-related injury, an emergent condition, or an existing orthopedic or podiatry issue.

