Snowflake news

Snowflake's Cedar Hills Senior Center held another successful cleanup effort on May 18-20, making significant progress in cleaning the community of waste and debris.

The annual event, which has been taking place for over a decade, aims to inspire residents to maintain clean properties and responsibly dispose of items such as tires, appliances and household trash.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.