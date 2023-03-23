Educators' budget

Marisol Garcia discusses the “Educators’ Budget” proposed by Arizona’s largest teacher’s union, the Arizona Education Association on March 22, 2023. Garcia is the union’s president.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Arizona is ranked one of the worst states for school spending, and teachers are urging lawmakers to rectify that through increased funding, unveiling a $2.2 billion “Educators’ Budget” on Wednesday.

Compiled by the state’s largest teacher’s union, the Arizona Education Association, it includes more money for teacher salaries, health care plans, special education, school repairs and mental health counselors.

