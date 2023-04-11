Health texts

The Center for Rural Health sends texts in English and Spanish, aimed at rural residents, to people who sign up for the service by sending "join" to (833) 410-0546. Here, a message in Spanish says the Office of Research on Women's Health offers personal and professional development resources, while the second text says that the center is hosting a seminar on April 20 to educate people on the causes and effects of extreme heat.

 Drake Presto/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Text messages updating rural residents about COVID-19 are now being expanded to other health issues for people who have less access to health care, including people of color, migrants and those who are immunocompromised.

Texting "join" to (833) 410-0546 allows a mobile device to receive health updates from the Center for Rural Health at the University of Arizona. The platform was built to provide up-to-date information to rural health care providers on COVID-19 protocols during the early days of the pandemic. The Center for Rural Health sent texts to over 3,000 subscribers during the pandemic, according to Maiya Block Ngaybe, who coordinates outreach for the program. But as the number of cases caused by the coronavirus continues to drop, the need has evolved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.