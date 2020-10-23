PINETOP-LAKESIDE - It's getting to be that time of year again, but don't let it stress you out. We are here to help.
This year has brought so many unexpected changes and burdens to so many families here on the Mountain and we would like to help! Our program is meant to help make Christmas be a little brighter for local children and this year we will be making exception for some of the teens.
To register your child to be on the Angel Tree:
You will need to bring a valid I.D. for the parent or guardian, social security card or U.S. birth certificate for each child 12 years old and younger. (We will be offering to sign up kids (with same requirements) 13-15 years of age for one item each due to the COVID season this year only.) Proof of all household income (i.e. food stamps, pay stubs, etc.)
Proof of physical address (utility bill, housing statement, etc.) and of course an idea of what the child would like would help us as well.
Sign ups will be held at 5658 Hwy 260 in Lakeside next to the HUB on October 19 -30, (Monday through Thursday only), and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily. For further questions, call 928-368-9953.
