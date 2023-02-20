Thousands of Navajo and Apache county families are likely to lose their health care with the expiration of federal incentives to provide health insurance during the pandemic.
Some 55% of Navajo County residents and 57% of those in Apache County rely on the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System for their health care, with an even larger percentage of children.
The federal government provided the money to expand coverage during the pandemic, and then barred states from dropping people from the program during the extension of the public health emergency.
The emergency will expire in May and states can start dropping people from the program starting in April.
In Navajo County, 61,000,400 people rely on AHCCCS – an increase of more than 2,900 in the past year alone. In Apache County, an addition of 1,441 enrollees brought the total to about 41,000.
The Georgetown Center for Children and Families estimates that half of the state’s children are now covered by ACHCCS or KidsCare, an expansion of the program supported by the federal government to cover more children. AHCCCS and KidsCare enrollment increased by 100,000 between Feb. 2020 and June of 2021 to about 851,000.
Since the start of the pandemic, AHCCCS coverage has reached 2.5 million, an all-time record.
AHCCCS estimates at least 500,000 will likely lose their coverage in the next year. Other estimates put the number as high as 674,000, or roughly a quarter of the people now covered.
A bill pending in the legislature would accelerate the disenrollment process. This will likely double the share of the population with no health insurance.
Kids' healthcare among the targets
Children’s advocates worry that the rush to disenroll people will drop many who either could still qualify or AHCCS or who could qualify for subsidized family coverage under the Affordable Care Act. AHCCCS is sending out letters or emails in the coming weeks to let people know if they’re likely to lose their coverage.
“Many of these individuals are likely still eligible for coverage, but have fallen through the administrative cracks,” according to the Children’s Action Alliance, which is now lobbying lawmakers to extend coverage for as long as possible, using the hashtag #keepAZKidsCovered.
Children’s Action Alliance President of Policy Kelly Murphy said, “We know there are folks out there who don’t realize they are about to lose their coverage. It’s very scary when you think about the number of people who could be impacted.”
The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that between 5 and 14 million people will lose coverage nationally once the disenrollment process concludes.
The Georgetown report concluded that 54% of the children in the country could lose their coverage due to the effort to remove people added to the Medicaid and CHIP rolls since the start of the pandemic.
The disenrollment process could not only double the number of uninsured but “worsen existing racial disparities in access to health coverage and care. Families with high levels of recent residential instability, limited English proficiency, or limited internet access are at greater risk of losing coverage,” the report concluded.
AHCCCS has set up several systems to help figure out whether their coverage is in danger.
Enrollees may log into healthearizonaplus.gov or call 1-866-432-7587 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also sign up for email alerts to keep up with the changes. People will be automatically disenrolled if they don’t respond to email or text alerts.
You can get free assistance with the process – and to explore options for other coverage – by visiting coveraz.org/connector or calling 1800-377-3536 or 2-1-1 for an appointment.
Children’s Action Alliance is also lobbying against a state law that would cut off the disenrollment process on Dec. 31 rather than March 31, 2024. The bill passed out of the House Health and Human Services Committee on a party-line vote last week.
An estimated 30 million Americans currently lack medical insurance, but that number could rise sharply by the time the smoke clears on the disenrollment process. Many others are underinsured, which often prompts them to skip preventative care and delay treatment because they can’t pay the deductibles and co-payments. The expansion during the pandemic thinned the ranks of the unemployed substantially, especially among children.
The US remains almost the only wealthy country without universal healthcare coverage. The Commonwealth Fund in 2021 gathered statistics comparing the US to 11 other advanced, industrialized economies. The US had by far the most expensive healthcare system on a per-capita basis, but ranked last when it came to providing accessible, affordable high-quality care. Half of low-income US adults report that cost deters them from seeking care – as do 27% of high-income adults.
That compares to 12% of low-income resident in the United Kingdom and 7% of high-income adults.
The US had the lowest life expectancy at age 60, the highest rate of preventable deaths and the highest infant and maternal mortality among the 11 nations surveyed. The US also spent a bigger share of its budget on administrative, paperwork, duplicative testing and insurance disputes. Two thirds of US doctors report that the amount of time they spend on paperwork trying to get paid represents a major problem.
The US in 2021 spent $12,318 per person on healthcare, more than double the average in other advanced industrialized nations, according to a report by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. The next most expensive nation was Germany, which spends $7,300 per capita. Canada spends just under $6,000, the United Kingdom $5,400 and South Korea $3,900.
The US spends $1,000 per person on administration – five times as much as the average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.