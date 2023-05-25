Transgender athletes

State schools chief Tom Horne explains Wednesday why he is defending a law that bars transgender girls from participating in girls' sports. He is backed by Shawna Glazier and Marshi Smith, both athletes who say such competition is unfair.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — A former University of Arizona swimming star said Wednesday anyone born male should not be able to compete in girls' sports, no matter what the age.

Marshi Smith, the 2005 NCAA and Pac-10 Conference women's backstroke champion, already was on record as opposing the NCAA policy of allowing those born male to compete against females. At an event in January, she read a letter from 45 current and former female athletes and coaches threatening action against the organization which regulate intercollegiate sports if they do not rescind the policy.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.