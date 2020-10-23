What in the world do Vampires and Medicare have to do with each other? Absolutely nothing, I just thought it would be fun to share some research about both this time of year.
Vampires live forever and never age. I seem to have missed out on that because it seems that birthdays keep on coming every year. They sleep during the day, often in a coffin. I do not have a coffin but I do have a Lazy Boy chair that serves me well.
Vampires are a favorite around Halloween, but they can be found year-round in movies and in blogs. The public thirst for vampires seems as endless as their thirst for blood.
There are many folklore tales that portray vampires as creatures that subsist by feeding on the vital essence of the living (generally in the form of blood). In European folklore, Vampires are undead creatures that often-visit loved ones and cause mischief or death. I believe most of us cringe when we think about being bitten on the neck and having our blood drained. The only blood that most of us give is at the Red Cross Blood Drive. The most famous vampire is Count Dracula from Bram Stoker’s novel, “Dracula” published in 1897. According to vampire folklore, vampires display some tell-tale physical signs (pale skin, an absence of their reflection in mirrors, fangs, and red glowing eyes).
Many cultures have long believed in the various extraordinary powers of garlic (I personally prefer to cook with it). Garlic has been used as a natural insect repellent, a natural antibiotic and as protection against other supernatural evils. Modern belief in garlic’s curative powers against vampires likely comes from these more ancient beliefs. I believe the reason vampires are so popular is because they are such an effective metaphor for our own anxieties and desires.
Halloween and Medicare have only one thing in common, both are in October. Medicare Open Enrollment is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Medicare insurance covers many tests and screenings to help prevent, find and manage medical problems to help ensure a better quality of life.
One of the questions I get asked often is about relocating to another county or state, and this is an example of such a question I recently received from a client:
Q: I just moved to the White Mountains will my current plan cover my medical care here?
A: Medicare Supplements are good wherever you move in the United States. However, you should check if you move from a more expensive ZIP Code to a less expensive one, you may want to see if there are more affordable plans in your new service area. Remember that Medicare Supplement plans provide the same coverage by type, the only difference being the premium and company name. You are required to notify Social Security (www.ssa.gov)of your permanent change of address due to relocation.
If you move, contact a local Medicare agent to assist you seeking out the very best and most affordable coverage for your unique needs. A quick call could save you hundreds of dollars per year.
Warning: Going online to sign up for a Medicare Insurance Plan does not look at the whole overall picture.
There are many plans out there and it can get quite confusing. There are plans in our local zip code that can sometimes meet your personal needs better and more affordable for your budget. By going directly to a company, you simply get one choice, while your local agent can offer several solutions for your long-range needs.
In closing, Medicare insurance can and does provide each of us with excellent health insurance coverage. Make sure to check with your local agent on what your best options for your zip code.
