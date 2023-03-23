The Whiteriver School District has lots of advantages: High per-student spending totals, small class sizes, high teacher salaries. But the district on the White Mountain Apache Reservation also demonstrates the limits of money when it comes to student scores, according to the latest Arizona Auditor General’s report on school district spending.

The 2,100-student district has a 59% graduation rate, far below the state average, and far below the average in neighboring White Mountains districts.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire

