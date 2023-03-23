The Whiteriver School District has lots of advantages: High per-student spending totals, small class sizes, high teacher salaries. But the district on the White Mountain Apache Reservation also demonstrates the limits of money when it comes to student scores, according to the latest Arizona Auditor General’s report on school district spending.
The 2,100-student district has a 59% graduation rate, far below the state average, and far below the average in neighboring White Mountains districts.
The district also has dismal student test scores.
Only 7% of students ranked as proficient or better in math. That compares to 33% statewide and 17% in comparable, rural school districts.
Only 7% ranked as proficient in English, compared to 40% statewide and 22% in peer schools.
Only 5% ranked as proficient in science, compared to 24% statewide and 13% in peer schools.
The pandemic lowered scores across the board, and the just-issued auditor general report includes the 2021 scores at the bottom of the drop caused by more than a year of pandemic disruptions. Studies show that low income schools like Whiteriver suffered far larger drops in scores than wealthy districts, where kids had ready access to the internet and home computers to keep up during the periods of remote learning.
The Whiteriver Schools have some big hurdles when it comes to educating students.
The auditor general reports that 37% of families live below the poverty line — nearly twice the share as in most other off-reservation communities.
The US Census Bureau puts the community poverty rate at 42%, with a per-capita income of $12,662. About 96% of the people living in Whiteriver itself are Native American. The median value of the homes is just $58,000. Only about 67% have graduated from high school and only 4% have a Bachelor’s Degree or higher, according to the Census Bureau’s figures for White River.
Those family challenges have proven much more telling than the spending patterns documented in the auditor general’s report.
For instance, the district spends about $20,500 per student. That’s actually down by 10% from 2021, but it’s still almost twice as much as what similarly-sized districts like Show Low and Snowflake spend.
The district teacher salaries are also relatively high, an average of $64,000. That’s almost 10% higher than the statewide average of $58,000.
The salaries are high despite lower overall levels of teacher experience, compared to other White Mountains districts. The average teacher has just 7 years of experience, and half of the teachers are in their first three years in the profession.
The student-teacher ratio is 15 to 1, much lower than districts like Show Low, Blue Ridge and Snowflake, whose teachers have more experience and generally lower salaries.
Whiteriver devotes a similar share of its budget to the classroom, about 70% overall and 51% for instruction.
The district does have “very high” administrative costs — $1,257 per student, about 25% above the statewide average.
The district also has “high” plant operations costs, at about $7.53 per student.
Costs for transportation are low, about $4.13 per mile or $1,362 per rider.
The district’s numbers reflect the challenges facing many reservation communities.
Many studies show that family characteristics — like poverty, levels of family trauma, the educational levels of parents and other factors — have a much bigger effect on student graduation rates and scores than any single factor that’s actually in control of the school district. That includes even big things like per-student spending, class sizes and teacher experience.
Moreover, education has a charged history for many reservation families, given the long history of boarding schools where students were separated from their families and actually punished for speaking their native language.
Many education experts say that often students in reservation communities don’t see the relevance of curricula that often employ the same textbooks and approaches as those used in off-reservation schools, with a far different history and perspective.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
