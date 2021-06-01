White Mountain Shooters Association announces the raffle of a Dillon 550B Reloading Press, to be both drawn and announced on July 14 to benefit the development of the Second Knoll Target Range.
The Dillon 550B Reloading Press includes a strong mount, a bullet tray, cover, .45 dies all set up and ready to load ammo, and a toolholder with a wrench set.
Current value of the press is $750 and tickets may be purchased for $10 each, with 500 available. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the Second Knoll Target Range on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winner needs not be present to win.
Second Knoll is a public range under the auspices of the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Future development plans include a 300-yard range, a clubhouse, a classroom, and a resident caretaker. The range is located on State Highway 60, 4.5 miles east of the intersection of the 77 and the 60 at the northeast corner of Show Low.
White Mountain Shooters Association is a 501(c)(3) organization. Visit www.wmsainc.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.