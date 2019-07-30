Best Overall Floats: 1st Centennial 7th Ward; 2nd Snowflake 10th Ward; 3rd Snowflake 5th Ward
The Living History Award: US Army of the West Mormon Battalion Group
Best Commercial Entry: APS
Best in Music Award: Snowflake High School Marching Band
Frontier Legacy Award: (award presented to the best horse, carriage, wagon or riding group) Daryl Hatch.
