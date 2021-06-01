White Mountains Autism Foundation Annual Doug Gillespie Fishing Jamboree for special needs individuals will be held from 10 a.m to noon on June 4 at the Lazy Oaks Resort in Lakeside.
Special needs individuals are invited to come and enjoy the experience. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. Special needs individuals will be treated to lunch at the House restaurant in Show Low.
This annual event provides inclusive experiences and participation for those with special needs. Because lunch is provided, please RSVP to Tom Barela 602-319-8194 or Don McMasters 928-240-1214.
