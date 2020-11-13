CONCHO – Concho Elementary School fourth-grade teacher and resident, Maria Lopez-Rea, was recently named Apache County Teacher of the Year. This particular award is presented by the Arizona Rural Schools Association and Grand Canyon University.
Lopez-Rea has been a teacher at Concho Elementary for eight years. The school serves approximately 180 K-8 students in the rural areas east of Snowflake. And, this is not Lopez-Rea’s first award; she was also American Legion Teacher of the Year for the previous school year 2019-2020.
“This award is given to those nominated throughout each of their respective counties, so it is evidence of their commitment to the students at their school and to the education profession,” said Concho Elementary District Administrator David F. Embrey.
She worked as an accountant for Ernst and Young CPA’s. She moved to Arizona following the financial crash of 2008.
“Since my own kids were in school, I decided it was time for me to go back to education, which I love the most anyway,” said Lopez-Rea. “Concho Elementary is a small but a heartwarming school. I love the staff, the atmosphere; it is like my second family ...”
She taught high school and college for five years in her native country of Venezuela. She started her teaching career as a volunteer at Concho Elementary. She wanted to try something new and realized she loved working with children.
“Mrs. Lopez-Rea is a motivated, friendly teacher with the best interests of her students in mind as she prepares engaging lessons and activities for her 4th grade class,” said Embrey. “She incorporates project-based lessons with real-life applications into the daily life of the classroom. The students know that she cares for each of them individually.”
Lopez-Rea has a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Master’s degree in Educational Management. With those she accumulated extensive experience with different types of education levels.
In college she worked as a student-teacher supervisor. She also worked for banks and academies where she trained personnel in vocational schools. She taught accounting at the high school level before embarking on elementary education in Concho.
“I have to say that this last one has been my defining moment,” says Lopez-Rea. “I feel this is where I belong and where I have the most to offer.”
She also enjoys coaching other teachers. Last year she mentored a student teacher from Northern Arizona University which she describes as a “rich experience” because they learned a lot from each other.
Former Concho Elementary Unified School District principal and superintendent, Steve Yoder, nominated Lopez-Rea for the Arizona Rural Schools Association, Teacher of the Year award.
“It surprised me that Mr. Yoder nominated me in the midst of a pandemic,” said Lopez-Rea. “There were teachers from every county in the state.”
“I use the curriculum to help them dream big and to discover their unique talents and needs. With hard work and a sense of achievement they can make their own future,” said Lopez-Rea in her ARSA webpage statement.
Arizona Rural Schools Association (ARSA)
The goal of Arizona Rural Schools Association is to improve instruction in rural schools in Arizona. “We believe that all students, regardless of geographic location or school size, are entitled to an equitable education,” states their website.
The ARSA has been awarding and recognizing rural teachers of the year for 30 years, according to Wes Brownfield of the ARSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.