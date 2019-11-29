This holiday season, please purchase "Certified Humane Raised and Handled" meat or poultry. You can order online and have it delivered! Also, "Animal Welfare Approved" products are very humane and can be purchased online.
I would love for Safeway and Walmart to begin carrying these products, as it stops food animals from suffering in factory farms. If these corporations support humanely raised animals, other food markets will follow. Let your wallets express your compassion for animals. As a veterinary technician and animal lover, it just makes sense to buy products that support humane treatment of animals. If you must buy here, the "American Humane Certified" label is on Butterball turkeys, but Perdue is more humane. Red Bird also appears to be more humane than Butterball. If you can, please buy a vegetarian option. Surprisingly, vegetarian options taste amazing these days, and in some cases, it is difficult to tell the difference between meat and non-meat products. Other non-meat options for Thanksgiving include lasagna, spaghetti, eggplant parmigiana, gourmet pizza and any other favorites!
Vanessa Fox,
Pinetop
