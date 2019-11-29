Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this morning. Then snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 21F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.