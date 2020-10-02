PAYSON — A contract bus driver for the Snowflake Unified School District (SUSD) was arrested near Payson Thursday, Oct. 1 for alleged Driving Under the Influence (DUI). This is according to Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Public Information Officer Kameron Lee.
A high school football team was reportedly in the bus at the time of the arrest. Details regarding the passengers is not available at this time.
The Independent contacted SUSD Superintendent Hollis Merrell, Friday, Oct. 2 for a statement regarding the incident.
"At this time are waiting for a report from DPS," said Merrell. "We contract our buses with a company called First Student and our agreement is to refer media inquires directly to them. As soon as we have a statement or an official report, we will share that information with parents, staff and the community."
First Student Inc. provides student transport and school bus services in the United States and Canada.
Note: All person(s) listed are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. After reviewing the cases, the municipal or county attorney's office often drops or modifies charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.