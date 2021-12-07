Wednesday, Nov. 24 wasn’t a real good day for Nathan Vincent Morse of Show Low.
He not only wrecked his vehicle, but he also picked up four felony charges and a misdemeanor in the course of the day.
By allegedly mixing alcohol with a bad attitude, Morse, 33, reportedly got into an argument with his wife, the mother of his children, using profanities against her.
When his spouse had had enough, she went next door to Morse’s sister’s house to get away from him.
At that point, he allegedly armed himself with a kitchen knife and attempted to break down his sister’s door, busting the door frame.
According to a press release from Show Low Police Department, officers learned that Morse, who fled the residence in his 2013 red Dodge Durango, had three previous arrests — two being convictions for aggravated assault/domestic violence in the past seven years.
Police located Morse after he left his sister’s home, but he barricaded himself in his vehicle and reportedly refused to exit.
Officers attempted to box his vehicle in to prevent him from driving off, but he then allegedly rammed a police vehicle, putting five officers in fear of serious bodily harm.
Driving at a high rate of speed, he allegedly crashed into a silver Honda Accord that was occupied by one adult and one child as that vehicle was making a turn at Web Lane and Web Road in Wagon Wheel. No injuries were reported.
Exiting his disabled vehicle, Morse then took off on foot. When police located him, he allegedly ignored their commands to surrender, forcing officers to use a less lethal projectile to subdue him and make an arrest.
Once Morse was in custody, he was taken to Summit Healthcare to obtain a blood sample, which was then sent to a lab for testing. Results are pending.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
