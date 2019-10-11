Thank you to all the runners that come out to participate in the 2019 Cool Runnings.
Cool Runnings 2020 will be held Saturday, Sept. 27, 2020, with a start time of 7 a.m. for the 10k and 7:15 a.m. for the 2 mile.
Questions on this event, call Malaina Spillman, Recreation Coordinator for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside at 928-368-6700 or E-mail mspillman@pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
Congratulations to top overall winner, Steven Ovah, who completed the 10K run in a time of 39 minutes, 57.3 second, and to Top Female runner and 11th place finisherAmy Schimmel with a 55:13.4.
Special thanks to all the volunteers from TRACKS, and the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department and Public Works staff.
Medals were given out for first, second and third place per age category for the 10k & 2 mile.
Top finishers in each age group is as follows:
10K Race
20-29 Women: 1st Jessica Gunter 1:14:17.5
20-29 Men: 1st Avery Velasquez 1:06:42.6
30-39 Women: 1st Rikkilynn Archibeque 1:00:18.0; 2nd Audrey James 1:01:27.8; 3rd Madilyn Marshall 1:01:30.9
30-39 Men: 1st Adam Clark 49:15.5; 2nd Jake Archibeque 53:55.0
40-49 Women: 1st Christine Marshall 56:37.0; 2nd Mischa Brewer 57:39.7; 3rd Michele Vaughn 1:01:45.6
40-49 Men: 1st Jonathan Brooks 47:45.1; 2nd Mike Gaffney 49:05.2; 3rd Dwayne Quintero 51:35.3
50-59 Female: 1st Amy Schimmel 55:13.4; 2nd Lavina Etsitty 1:05:00.3; 3rd Georgia Harvey 1:38:38.8
50-59 Male: 1st Dave Goedecke 46:33.8; 2nd Sharod Penrod 55:56.5; 3rd Jerry McKindley 1:00:10.7
60-69 Female: 1st Kim Hickam 1:15:07.7
60-69 Male: 1st Kenny Raley 52:45.6; 2nd Keith Basney 53:21.3; 3rd Mike Jett 1:01:36.1
70-79 Male: 1st Joseph Hubbard 1:01:57.5; 2nd Richard Gilpin 1:29:23.1;
2k Fun Run/Walk
Top Overall Finishers: 1st McKenna Maloney 17:29.3
Under 14 Female: 1st McKenna Maloney 17:29.3; 2nd Morgan Maloney 18:38.6; 3rd Kendall Larzlere 23:24.1
Under 14 Male: 1st Michael Gaffney 18:45.7; 2nd Dillon Bonney 20:38.0; 3rd Eugene Newell 45:06.2
15-19 Female: Rainey Tate 23:52.4; 15-19 Male; 1st RJ Tate 23:24.9
20-29 Female: 1st Morgan Soto 21:51.1
30-39 Female: 1st Rotaiah Larzelere 24:04.5; 2nd Sara Kliomkiewicz 28:08.2; 3rd Melissa Gard 34:55.0
40-49 Female: 1st Emily Gaffney 23:58.3; 2nd Melissa Bonney 36:13.0; 3rd Jennifer Wessel 41:43.3
40-49 Male: 1st James Maloney 19:15.9; 2nd Michael Vaughn 28:03.25; 3rd Norman Newell 45:11.0
50-59 Female: 1st Laurie Shaw 28:07.9; 2nd Ann Alba 30:33.4; 3rd Teresa Adair 33:40.1
50-59 Male: 1st Keith Johnson 28:04.8; 1st Kevin Rodolph 28:04.8; 2nd Hayden Anderson 32:23.7
60-69 Female: 1st Leslie Wessel 28:10.4; 2nd Susan Wood 29:41.1; 3rd Margie Basney 34:23.8
60-69 Male: 1st Delbert Adair 21:09.1; 2nd Mark Wessel 28:09.1; 3rd Harrison Francis 38:38.1
70-79 Female: 1st Karen Jones 35:59.0
